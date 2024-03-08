 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Rd 08 Daytona 2024 Hunter Lawrence in pits.JPG
Hunter Lawrence out of Supercross Round 9 in Birmingham with shoulder blade injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jonsson Workwear Open - Day Two
Manassero shoots career-best 61 to lead on DPWT
Caleb Williams USC
NFL Draft Notebook: Top 100 Big Board for 2024 led by Marvin Harrison Jr., Caleb Williams

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftmovie_240308.jpg
PFT Draft: Movies we watch once a year
nbc_pft_jonesbio_240308.jpg
Unauthorized Jerry Jones biography to be published
nbc_pft_tysonpaul_240308.jpg
Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul in boxing match

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Rd 08 Daytona 2024 Hunter Lawrence in pits.JPG
Hunter Lawrence out of Supercross Round 9 in Birmingham with shoulder blade injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jonsson Workwear Open - Day Two
Manassero shoots career-best 61 to lead on DPWT
Caleb Williams USC
NFL Draft Notebook: Top 100 Big Board for 2024 led by Marvin Harrison Jr., Caleb Williams

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftmovie_240308.jpg
PFT Draft: Movies we watch once a year
nbc_pft_jonesbio_240308.jpg
Unauthorized Jerry Jones biography to be published
nbc_pft_tysonpaul_240308.jpg
Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul in boxing match

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Xfinity race at Phoenix: Start time, TV info and weather

  
Published March 8, 2024 12:00 PM

Xfinity teams close out the West Coast swing Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

This is the 45th Xfinity race at the 1-mile track since 1999. Sammy Smith is the defending spring race winner. Cole Custer won last season’s finale at Phoenix and the championship.

Custer, Smith, Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones and William Byron are the drivers on the entry list with Xfinity wins at Phoenix. Kyle Busch holds the Xfinity record for Phoenix wins with 11 but will not be in the lineup to pursue his 12th.

AUTO: FEB 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Phoenix race provides hope for NASCAR Cup drivers with winless streaks
The 1-mile Arizona track hosts two national NASCAR series this weekend.

Austin Hill remains the only driver with a playoff spot after he won at Daytona and Atlanta. Las Vegas winner John Hunter Nemechek is only running a part-time Xfinity schedule and he will back in the lineup Saturday to pursue his second win in two weeks.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Phoenix

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will take place at 4:38 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:47 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Driver introductions will take place at 4 p.m. ... Pastor Chad Allen from North Bible Church will give the invocation at 4:30 p.m. ... James Rambo Smith, award-winning gospel performer and United States Army veteran, will perform the national anthem at 4:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) on the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying takes place Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on FS2.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 4 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees and a 5% chance of rain. High of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer started from the pole and led 38 laps before finishing 12th. Justin Allgaier won the first two stages but finished 36th after a multi-car crash with 21 laps remaining in the race. Rookie Sammy Smith led 92 laps and won his first career Xfinity race. Ryan Truex finished second. Sheldon Creed finished third after recovering from a flat tire and a spin with 51 laps to go. Riley Herbst and Chandler Smith rounded out the top five.