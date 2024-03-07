Phoenix race provides hope for NASCAR Cup drivers with winless streaks

NASCAR Cup teams continue the season with a Sunday race at Phoenix, a track where multiple drivers have snapped long winless streaks.

This detail is important considering that there are 11 drivers currently riding winless streaks of at least 34 races. This list includes three Cup champions.

Justin Haley is on the longest winless streak, one that has lasted 108 races. Brad Keselowski is just behind him at 101 races without a win.

The list of drivers on winless streaks includes Austin Cindric (74 races), Chase Briscoe (71), Alex Bowman (64), Austin Dillon (49), Erik Jones (48), Bubba Wallace (46), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (38), Chase Elliott (37) and Joey Logano (34).

Seven former Cup drivers have snapped winless streaks at Phoenix.

Ryan Newman did so twice during his Cup career. He snapped a 77-race winless streak in April 2010 and a 127-race winless streak in March 2017. This second Phoenix win was Newman’s last trip to victory lane.

Carl Edwards also ended two winless streaks at Phoenix. He won in November 2010 to end a streak lasting 70 races. The second winless streak also ended at 70 races in March 2013 as Edwards won for the second time at Phoenix.

Other drivers who snapped winless droughts at Phoenix:

Mark Martin snapped a 97-race winless streak by winning at Phoenix in April 2009.

Jeff Gordon snapped a 66-race streak in February 2011.

Kasey Kahne snapped an 81-race streak in November 2011.

Kevin Harvick snapped a 44-race streak in November 2012.

Matt Kenseth snapped a 51-race streak in November 2017.

Will any of the current Cup drivers break their winless streak? It is possible, especially for those with previous wins at the 1-mile track.

Briscoe and Elliott both have won a Cup race at Phoenix. Briscoe won in 2022 and has since added two top-10 finishes and one top five to his total. Elliott won in 2020 but has not scored a top-10 finish at Phoenix in the Next Gen car.

Logano has three wins at Phoenix in his Cup career. He won Gen 6 races at Phoenix in 2016 and 2020. Logano then won in the Next Gen car in 2022, a race which secured his second Cup championship.

Wallace, Dillon, Keselowski, Haley, Cindric, Stenhouse, Bowman and Jones are all winless at Phoenix in their Cup careers. Cindric and Haley are the only two drivers in this group without a top-10 finish at the 1-mile track.