Top News

KAN00544.jpg
Kyle Petty Charity Ride returns for 28th anniversary
Max Sanford Instagram cropped.jpg
Max Sanford to run remainder of 2024 Supercross with Host Grindstone Kawasaki
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Andy Murray
Andy Murray hints he’s heading into the ‘last few months’ of his career after a win in Dubai

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robsmanumisshojlund_240227.jpg
Manchester United were ‘awful’ in loss to Fulham
nbc_pl_2robsmancity_240227.jpg
Phil Foden continues to step up for Man City
nbc_pl_2robsarsenal_240227.jpg
Arsenal ‘almost perfect’ in 4-1 win v. Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hendrick Motorsports returns to Xfinity for 10 races

  
Published February 27, 2024 11:27 AM

Hendrick Motorsports has announced its return to the Xfinity Series for a partial schedule this season.

The organization, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in NASCAR, will field the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro in 10 races split between five drivers.

Brandon McSwain, lead engineer on the No. 24 team, will serve as crew chief for four races. Greg Ives will serve as crew chief for six races.

AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
William Byron will start the schedule March 9 at Phoenix Raceway. This will be the first of his four starts. Byron will also compete at Darlington (May 11), Pocono (July 13) and Watkins Glen (Sept. 14).

Alex Bowman will make one start in the No. 17 Chevrolet — Loudon on June 22. Chase Elliott will control the entry May 25 at Charlotte and Aug. 31 at Darlington. Kyle Larson will drive the No. 17 March 23 at Circuit of the Americas and July 6 at Chicago.

Boris Said, who attempted to qualify for the Roval Xfinity race with Hendrick last season, will round out the schedule. He will drive the No. 17 at Sonoma on June 8.

“The No. 17 is a big part of our story, and it would be special to see it win — and win often — during our 40th anniversary season,” said team owner Rick Hendrick in a statement.

“The sponsorship has been a big success for HendrickCars.com and our dealerships, and we’re pleased to add more races and take it to another level in 2024. It’s victory lane or bust.”

Hendrick Motorsports competed in six Xfinity races last season with Byron, Bowman, Elliott, Larson and Rajah Caruth as the drivers. The group posted four top-10 finishes and three top fives. Said did not qualify for the race at the Roval.