Hendrick Motorsports returns to Xfinity for 10 races

Hendrick Motorsports has announced its return to the Xfinity Series for a partial schedule this season.

The organization, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in NASCAR, will field the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro in 10 races split between five drivers.

Brandon McSwain, lead engineer on the No. 24 team, will serve as crew chief for four races. Greg Ives will serve as crew chief for six races.

NASCAR explains why no caution for incident between Michael McDowell, William Byron Michael McDowell and William Byron made contact on the pit lane in Turn 3 during last weekend’s Atlanta race.

William Byron will start the schedule March 9 at Phoenix Raceway. This will be the first of his four starts. Byron will also compete at Darlington (May 11), Pocono (July 13) and Watkins Glen (Sept. 14).

Alex Bowman will make one start in the No. 17 Chevrolet — Loudon on June 22. Chase Elliott will control the entry May 25 at Charlotte and Aug. 31 at Darlington. Kyle Larson will drive the No. 17 March 23 at Circuit of the Americas and July 6 at Chicago.

Boris Said, who attempted to qualify for the Roval Xfinity race with Hendrick last season, will round out the schedule. He will drive the No. 17 at Sonoma on June 8.

“The No. 17 is a big part of our story, and it would be special to see it win — and win often — during our 40th anniversary season,” said team owner Rick Hendrick in a statement.

“The sponsorship has been a big success for HendrickCars.com and our dealerships, and we’re pleased to add more races and take it to another level in 2024. It’s victory lane or bust.”

Hendrick Motorsports competed in six Xfinity races last season with Byron, Bowman, Elliott, Larson and Rajah Caruth as the drivers. The group posted four top-10 finishes and three top fives. Said did not qualify for the race at the Roval.

