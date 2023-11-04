 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_fswom_francegp_levitofree_231104.jpg
Isabeau Levito wins Grand Prix France, ends U.S. figure skating’s 7-year wait
NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
Cup Phoenix starting lineup: William Byron claims pole
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Qualifying
Xfinity Phoenix starting lineup: Sammy Smith claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_nwjohnsontdv2_231104.jpg
Johnson’s late TD gets Northwestern on the board
nbc_cfb_iowastops_231104.jpg
Iowa stuffs Northwestern for goal-line stand
nbc_horse_longinesturf_231104.jpg
Auguste Rodin victorious in Breeders’ Cup Turf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_fswom_francegp_levitofree_231104.jpg
Isabeau Levito wins Grand Prix France, ends U.S. figure skating’s 7-year wait
NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
Cup Phoenix starting lineup: William Byron claims pole
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Qualifying
Xfinity Phoenix starting lineup: Sammy Smith claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_nwjohnsontdv2_231104.jpg
Johnson’s late TD gets Northwestern on the board
nbc_cfb_iowastops_231104.jpg
Iowa stuffs Northwestern for goal-line stand
nbc_horse_longinesturf_231104.jpg
Auguste Rodin victorious in Breeders’ Cup Turf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Updates from NASCAR Xfinity championship race at Phoenix

John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer each vying for a first title in the series.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Xfinity Championship 4 drivers seek first title
November 3, 2023 12:47 PM
Names have been made at Phoenix Raceway, and nobody knows that more than Dale Earnhardt Jr., who examines a unique batch of four stars in the Xfinity Series who are all seeking their first career championship.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will close its 2023 season with a first-time championship coronation today at Phoenix Raceway (7 p.m. ET, USA).

John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer will square off with each seeking their first title on the circuit.

The highest finisher of the four after 200 laps on the 1-mile oval will be crowned an inaugural Xfinity Series champion.

Nemechek will start third as the top qualifier of the championship contenders. Custer (seventh) and Allgaier (eighth) are starting side by side in the fourth row. Mayer will be starting 16th.

Sammy Smith, who was eliminated from championship eligibility last week at Martinsville Speedway, will be starting from the pole position for the second time in his career. Click here for the starting lineup.

Follow along below for updates during and after Saturday’s championship finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Updates
Breaking down the Xfinity Series Championship 4
By
Nate Ryan
  

The four Xfinity Series championship contenders took divergent paths and have varying motivations for winning the 2023 crown.

NBC Sports’ John Newby broke down the backstories of John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer and Sam Mayer.

Click here to read the breakdown of today’s 200-lap championship finale at Phoenix Raceway.