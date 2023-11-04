Updates from NASCAR Xfinity championship race at Phoenix

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will close its 2023 season with a first-time championship coronation today at Phoenix Raceway (7 p.m. ET, USA).

John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer will square off with each seeking their first title on the circuit.

The highest finisher of the four after 200 laps on the 1-mile oval will be crowned an inaugural Xfinity Series champion.

Nemechek will start third as the top qualifier of the championship contenders. Custer (seventh) and Allgaier (eighth) are starting side by side in the fourth row. Mayer will be starting 16th.

Sammy Smith, who was eliminated from championship eligibility last week at Martinsville Speedway, will be starting from the pole position for the second time in his career. Click here for the starting lineup.

Follow along below for updates during and after Saturday’s championship finale at Phoenix Raceway.