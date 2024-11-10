Justin Allgaier wins NASCAR Xfinity championship; Riley Herbst wins Phoenix race

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Justin Allgaier overcame two penalties and overtime to win his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship, capturing it in a backup car a day after crashing in practice at Phoenix Raceway.

“Man, we tried to give it away every which way we could,” Allgaier said. " ... I’m at a loss for words. We’re going to celebrate this one for sure. It’s unbelievable.”

Allgaier won the title after finishing second to Riley Herbst, who scored his second victory of the season. Allgaier’s first title came in his seventh appearance in the Championship 4.

Allgaier’s title capped an up-and-down weekend for the No. 7 JR Motorsports team.

He had the second fastest lap in practice before crashing after three laps. A car ahead had an engine blow and the fluid sent Allgaier and a few others into the wall. The damage to Allgaier’s car was too severe and the team had to go to a backup car. That forced Allgaier to start at the rear of the 38-car field.

Allgaier’s title chances seemed over after he was penalized for a restart violation at Lap 100. He had to drive through pit road. As he did so, he was caught speeding and that sent him back to pit road a second time, putting him a lap down. He dropped to as far back as 35th.

The race changed when Anthony Alfredo wrecked to bring out the caution 45 laps from the scheduled distance. It came in the middle of a green-flag pit cycle, allowing Allgaier to get back on the lead lap.

He moved through the field and was fifth with 10 laps to the scheduled end. A caution for Leland Honeyman’s crash brought out the caution on Lap 199 and sent the race to overtime. The leaders pitted.

Austin Hill exited in the lead after a two-tire change. A caution for Parker Retzlaff’s incident sent the race to a second overtime.

Allgaier got by Hill on the restart. Herbst passed Allgaier for the win on the last lap.

Stage 1 winner: Riley Herbst

Stage 2 winner: Riley Hersbt

Next: The series is off until Feb. 15 at Daytona International Speedway when the 2025 season begins.

