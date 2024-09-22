 Skip navigation
Kyle Larson scores dominant Bristol win

  
Published September 21, 2024 10:53 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson scored a dominant victory, leading 462 of 500 laps to win Saturday night’s playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, while two former champions were among the four drivers eliminated.

The 462 laps Larson led are the most by a Bristol winner since Cale Yarborough led 496 in April 1977. Larson needed only 2 hours, 37 minutes, 53 seconds to complete 500 laps Saturday night.

Former Cup champions Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski, along with Ty Gibbs and Harrison Burton were eliminated from the the playoffs.

Chase Elliott finished second Saturday night, giving Hendrick Motorsports its third 1-2 finish of the season.

Bubba Wallace, whose contract extension with 23XI Racing was announced this week, finished third. Hamlin placed fourth and Christopher Bell finished fifth.

Gibbs entered the race holding the final transfer spot but had a pit road speeding penalty at the beginning of the second stage and couldn’t overcome that. Hamlin took Gibbs spot in the second round of the playoffs.
Gibbs laments costly speeding penalty at Bristol
A speeding penalty cost Ty Gibbs a spot in the next round of the Cup Series playoffs, describing his emotions as "unfortunate" after what looked to be a promising day at Bristol.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Larson

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Larson

Next: The second round of the playoffs begins Sunday, Sept. 29 at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network)