Bristol NASCAR Cup playoff race results, driver playoff standings entering second round

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson scored his fifth win of the season, leading 462 of 500 laps Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Larson led the final 167 laps in a race that needed only 2 hours, 37 minutes, 53 seconds to complete.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott was second. Bubba Wallace placed third, Denny Hamlin was fourth and Christopher Bell completed the top five.

Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Ty Gibbs and Harrison Burton were eliminated from the playoffs.

Chase Briscoe earned the final transfer spot. Gibbs finished 11 points behind Briscoe. Truex was 21 points behind Briscoe. Keselowski was 37 points below the cutline. Burton was 54 points below the cutline.

Larson is the No. 1 seed entering the Sept. 29 race at Kansas, the opening race of the second round. Bell is the second seed. Tyler Reddick is third seed.