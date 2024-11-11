Long: Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon praise Joey Logano’s climb to a third NASCAR Cup title

AVONDALE, Ariz. — On the day that Joey Logano joined some of NASCAR’s elites with his third career Cup championship, two drivers he’s chasing marveled at what the Team Penske driver has accomplished.

Jimmie Johnson stood on pit road about half a mile away from Logano’s celebration at Phoenix Raceway and noted the qualities he’s seen from Logano.

“We see it year in and year out,” Johnson said after finishing 26th in the season finale won by Logano. “His abilities, his drive, his focus. And a lot of it has to do with timing, timing of your manufacturer, timing of your team, a track that is strong for you, and we certainly know this track has been strong for Penske and Ford for the last couple of years, and man the championships are so much about timing to have that come together.”

Timing was a pivotal factor for Logano all season. His ability to save fuel throughout a record five-overtime finish at Nashville ended with a win that earned him a playoff spot in a season that statistically was not anywhere near his best.

Despite scoring only one points victory in the regular season, Logano won three times in the playoffs. It’s not a fluke. Fifteen of his 36 career Cup wins — 41.7% — have come in the playoffs.

“We thrive under pressure,” Logano said. “I put myself in high pressure moments.”

He did that Saturday when he told reporters of his competition for the championship: “We just have to put our foot on their throats.”

Car owner Roger Penske admitted he wasn’t fond of the comment.

“I might have used different words,” Penske said Sunday night, “but that’s okay, when you win, you can say whatever you want, I guess.”

What Logano said in the media center was meant for a particular audience.

“Part of the reason why I came up here (Saturday) and started talking crap a little bit is that it puts more pressure on me,” Logano said. “It seems like that helps. It’s not comfortable, but it seems like as a driver personally, I’m better that way.”

Logano presented with 2024 Cup Series championship NASCAR president Steve Phelps presents Joey Logano with the Bill France Cup after winning the 2024 Cup Series championship

Logano always has been aggressive on the track and that’s made him one of the drivers to watch on restarts. It was the case Sunday.

He restarted fifth with 54 laps to go. Logano was on the inside of the third row and had teammate Ryan Blaney to his outside.

Logano cut low in Turn 1 and exited Turn 2 in third place. By the time the field returned to Turn 1, Logano dived under Christopher Bell and William Byron and took the lead.

“That was the outcome,” Blaney said. “Just Joey got to the lead pretty quick with how the restart went, and it worked out for him. By the time I settled in, I was fourth and had to work my ass off to try to get by (Kyle Larson) and (Byron) and run Joey down, and then I had nothing left. Everything was spent on that car.”

Highlights: Cup Series championship at Phoenix Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

The victory also made the 34-year-old Logano one of only five drivers to win three championships before the age of 35. The others are Johnson, Richard Petty, David Pearson and Jeff Gordon.

Logano is only the 10th driver in NASCAR history to have three or more championships. He’s tied with Tony Stewart, Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, Lee Petty and Pearson with three titles.

Next is Gordon with his four crowns. Gordon was Logano’s favorite driver growing up.

“To be here now and hearing what you just said, being one championship away from legends like Jeff Gordon, but being in the same category as a Darrell Waltrip and some of these others, it’s mind-boggling,” Logano said.

Gordon, who watched Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron finish third to Logano and Blaney in Sunday’s race, admires what Logano’s has done.

“To do it in two different cars, I think this playoff system is really difficult and really challenges you as a driver and a team,” Gordon told NBC Sports. “He’s a champion driver, that’s a champion team and they proved it again today.

“I knew when he got through to this final four, that it doesn’t matter what he’s done the rest of the season — and you could debate whether he was deserving to be here or not — you knew he was going to be a major factor.”

Gordon, who raced against Logano and leads a Hendrick Motorsports organization that competes against Logano, recognizes what has made Logano a member of the sport’s pantheon.

“His commitment is big,” Gordon said. “Like this is his life. As things around him have maybe changed a little bit, he really gives the team everything the they need and that’s what you ask for.

“I think his maturity of how to handle stressful situations has evolved and that comes from experience, winning championships and losing championships.

“The more championships you’re a part of and you win, the more prepared you are for the next one.”

