How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Chicago: Start time, TV info and weather

  
Published July 4, 2025 09:00 AM

The Xfinity Series will return to the streets of downtown Chicago for a 50-lap event Saturday.

Last year’s race was won by Shane van Gisbergen, who led 14 laps and finished 1.287 seconds ahead of full-time Cup drivers Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson.

Jesse Love also led 14 laps in a fifth-place finish last year for Richard Childress Racing.

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
How changes before 2025 season are paying off halfway through the year
Chase Briscoe was just one of the many key changes ahead of this season, joining Joe Gibbs Racing.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Chicago

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:29 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:40 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 8:30 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 4 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 50 laps (110 miles) on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course in downtown Chicago.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 15. Stage 2 ends at Lap 30.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 4 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderround — Scattered thunderstorms in the morning and partly cloudy later with a high of 87 degrees, winds from the southwest at 10-20 mph and a 40% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 86 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Shane van Gisbergen started on the pole position and led the final three laps to win the July 6, 2024 race.