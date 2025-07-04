How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Chicago: Start time, TV info and weather

The Xfinity Series will return to the streets of downtown Chicago for a 50-lap event Saturday.

Last year’s race was won by Shane van Gisbergen, who led 14 laps and finished 1.287 seconds ahead of full-time Cup drivers Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson.

Jesse Love also led 14 laps in a fifth-place finish last year for Richard Childress Racing.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Chicago

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:29 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:40 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 8:30 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 4 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 50 laps (110 miles) on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course in downtown Chicago.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 15. Stage 2 ends at Lap 30.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 4 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderround — Scattered thunderstorms in the morning and partly cloudy later with a high of 87 degrees, winds from the southwest at 10-20 mph and a 40% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 86 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Shane van Gisbergen started on the pole position and led the final three laps to win the July 6, 2024 race.