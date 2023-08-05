Martin Truex Jr. will return to race in NASCAR in 2024

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Former Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. will return for a 19th consecutive full-time season, he confirmed Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

Truex, the series points leader, said he signed his contract Friday night. It’s a one-year deal. The 43-year-old won the 2017 Cup championship and has 34 series victories, including three this year.

“It just didn’t feel right to not come back,” Truex said Saturday after qualifying fifth for Sunday’s Cup race.

Truex has six top-five finishes, including two wins, in the last nine races.

“I’m ready,” Truex said. “I’m excited. We’ve got a great thing going. My team’s amazing. They’re doing great things, love working with them and happy to keep that going.”

That leaves teammate Denny Hamlin as the only Cup driver for Joe Gibbs Racing unsigned for next year but that’s expected to happen. That will keep Hamlin, Truex, Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs as teammates next season.

“Just having Denny and Martin adds so much to our organization because they’ve been around the sport so long that their feedback is invaluable,” Bell said after winning the pole for Sunday’s race. “Myself, I’m still young in the sport and, obviously, Ty Gibbs is in his rookie year, so having veteran leadership that kind of steers the ship ... is very important, and I’m grateful to have him around a little bit longer.”

Truex also said that his brother, Ryan, will again be back to run some races for Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity program next season.

“We’re looking for sponsorship to do a full year (for Ryan Truex),” Truex said. “That’s on the table. He’ll be running part-time but, obviously, it would be awesome if we get him a full-time deal. Anybody out there looking for a good driver, he’ll win a bunch, I promise.”