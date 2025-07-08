NASCAR to review delay in caution with Cody Ware’s crash at Chicago

A NASCAR executive said Tuesday that series officials will review the delay in a caution for Cody Ware’s crash at the end of last weekend’s Chicago Street Race.

A brake rotor failure sent Ware head-on into the tire barrier at Turn 6 with two laps left . NASCAR did not call for a caution until after winner Shane van Gisbergen had begun the final lap.

Brad Moran, Cup series managing director, explained Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio why officials didn’t immediately throw the caution after Ware’s accident.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have the actual footage of the impact of the car getting into the tire barrier,” Moran said. “That’s something that we’re going to take back. We’re going to look at if we go back to Chicago. We’ll be looking at certain areas of that racetrack and definitely improving that situation.”

NASCAR had a three-year contract with the city of Chicago to race in Grant Park. There are option years available but the deal has not been extended.

NASCAR officials for the Chicago race were in an area similar to a TV production truck with multiple monitors in front of them showing views of the track from various cameras.

“If we would have had a shot of Cody’s impact there, the caution would have come out immediately,” Moran said. “But it was thrown immediately when he dropped his window net. We give them the opportunity to pull out (of the tire barrier), but if we would have had that first shot, we would have known that car wasn’t pulling out.

“So, that’s on us. We’re going to go back, we’re going to review it.”