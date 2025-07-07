 Skip navigation
Belinda Bencic
Belinda Bencic reaches her first Wimbledon quarterfinal in ninth attempt
Chicago Sky v Minnesota Lynx
2025 WNBA MVP and ROY Odds: Betting, futures, predictions on Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Paige Bueckers
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 7

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfstage3finish_250707.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 3 finish
nbc_roto_valvdream_250707.jpg
Why the Valkyries are the smart bet against Dream
nbc_roto_wnbachamps_250707.jpg
Storm a 'dark horse' candidate to win WNBA title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago

Race for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot tightens with 7 races left in regular season

  
Published July 7, 2025 12:00 PM

Ryan Preece’s fifth top-10 finish in the last eight races moved him closer to a playoff spot after Sunday’s Chicago Street Race.

Preece finished seventh. Combined with Bubba Wallace’s late crash, Preece is now two points behind Wallace for the final playoff spot with seven races left in the regular season.

Wallace was running seventh with six laps left when contact with Alex Bowman caused him to crash. Wallace finished 28th, losing 21 points. That was the number of points Preece gained Sunday on Wallace.

Shane van Gisbergen’s win Sunday — his second of the season — did not change the playoff standings. Twelve drivers have playoff spots via wins. That leaves four spots by points at this time.

The four drivers in a playoff spot via points are: Tyler Reddick (143 points above the cutline), Bowman (+39), Chris Buescher (+35) and Wallace (+2).

Those just below the cutline are: Preece (-2 points), AJ Allmendinger (-43), Kyle Busch (-46), Erik Jones (-50) and Ty Gibbs (-66), who finished second in Sunday’s race.

The Cup Series races Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

Here is a look at the Cup playoff standings (drivers in yellow have a playoff spot with a win):

Race 19 Cup Playoffs after Chicago.jpg