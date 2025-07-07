Race for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot tightens with 7 races left in regular season

Ryan Preece’s fifth top-10 finish in the last eight races moved him closer to a playoff spot after Sunday’s Chicago Street Race.

Preece finished seventh. Combined with Bubba Wallace’s late crash, Preece is now two points behind Wallace for the final playoff spot with seven races left in the regular season.

Wallace was running seventh with six laps left when contact with Alex Bowman caused him to crash. Wallace finished 28th, losing 21 points. That was the number of points Preece gained Sunday on Wallace.

Shane van Gisbergen’s win Sunday — his second of the season — did not change the playoff standings. Twelve drivers have playoff spots via wins. That leaves four spots by points at this time.

The four drivers in a playoff spot via points are: Tyler Reddick (143 points above the cutline), Bowman (+39), Chris Buescher (+35) and Wallace (+2).

Those just below the cutline are: Preece (-2 points), AJ Allmendinger (-43), Kyle Busch (-46), Erik Jones (-50) and Ty Gibbs (-66), who finished second in Sunday’s race.

The Cup Series races Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

Here is a look at the Cup playoff standings (drivers in yellow have a playoff spot with a win):