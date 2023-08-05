 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Register Guard
Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
MotoGP of Great Britain - Sprint
Pol Espargaro puts fear aside to finish 16th in 2023 British Grand Prix Sprint race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
Martin Truex Jr. will return to race in NASCAR in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupqualmich_230805.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Michigan
nbc_nas_bellinterview_230805.jpg
Bell on Cup Series pole at Michigan
nbc_golf_lpga_bestroundofdayboutier_230805.jpg
Boutier 13-under after Round 3 at Scottish Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Michigan Cup Series starting lineup

  
Published August 5, 2023 03:09 PM

BROOKLYN, MI — Christopher Bell will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag at Michigan Sunday afternoon on USA Network (2:30 p.m. ET).

Toyotas took two of the top three spots in qualifying Saturday as rookie Ty Gibbs qualified third. Martin Truex Jr. qualified fifth. Ross Chastain was the first Chevrolet driver as he qualified second.

MORE: Michigan starting lineup

Chris Buescher was the top Ford driver as he joined Gibbs on the second row. Joey Logano (sixth) and Ryan Blaney (ninth) joined him in the top 10.

William Byron (seventh), Kyle Busch (eighth) and Chase Elliott (10th) joined Chastain as the other Chevrolet drivers in the top 10.