Sunday Cup race at Michigan: Start time, TV info, and more

The push for the playoffs continues with a Cup race at Michigan International Speedway. Green flag is at 2:49 p.m. ET. Coverage is on USA Network.

Kevin Harvick is the defending winner at the 2-mile track in the Irish Hills. He has scored five of his six career wins at the track since 2018. Ford drivers have won eight straight Cup races at Michigan.

Bubba Wallace and Michael McDowell hold the final two playoff spots, while Ty Gibbs is the first driver below the cutline. Wallace has a 54-point advantage. McDowell has an 18-point advantage.

AJ Allmendinger is 22 points below the cutline. Daniel Suarez is 34 points below. Chase Elliott is 40 points below while Alex Bowman is 42 points below.

Details for Sunday’s race at Michigan

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by former Detroit Lions fullback Cory Schlesinger at 2:40 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11:30 a.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 1:45 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:05 p.m. ... Father Geoff Rose of St. Francis de Sales High School will give the invocation at 3:01 p.m. ... Pentecostals of Windsor will perform the Canadian national anthem at 2:32 p.m. … Great Lakes Chorus will perform the national anthem at 2:33 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) on the two-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Saturday at 1:20 p.m.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. ... Countdown to Green will begin at 2 p.m. on USA Network. ... Post-race show will be on Peacock. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. and can heard at mrn.com. ... SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hail is possible. High of 75 degrees and a 18% chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Bubba Wallace started from the pole and led 23 laps. Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin split the first two stages. Kevin Harvick took the lead on the final restart and led the final 38 laps. Wallace finished second. Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five. A crash on Lap 25 ended the day for Austin Cindric, Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Harrison Burton, Aric Almirola and JJ Yeley.

