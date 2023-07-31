 Skip navigation
Cup playoff grid after Richmond

  
Published July 31, 2023 05:00 PM

Four drivers are within 40 points of the final playoff spot heading into the last four races of the regular season.

Michael McDowell continues to hold on to the 16th and final playoff spot for Front Row Motorsports.

Ty Gibbs moved up two spots to 17th in the standings. He’s 18 points behind McDowell after gaining 10 points at Richmond with his 15th-place finish.

AJ Allmendinger fell a spot to 18th in the standings. He is 22 points from the final playoff spot after losing five points to McDowell. Allmendinger was 27th at Richmond.

Daniel Suarez finished 33rd at Richmond and fell a spot to 19th in the season standings. He’s 34 points from the cutline after losing 11 points on Sunday.

Chase Elliott’s 13th-place finish at Richmond helped him gain 16 points on the cutline. He’s 20th in season standings, 40 points behind McDowell.

The series heads to Michigan International Speedway for Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Kevin Harvick can clinch a playoff spot if he leaves Michigan 181 points ahead of the driver 17th in the standings

Those in yellow in the graphic below have secured a spot in the playoffs. The red line marks the playoff cutline.

Cup playoff grid after Richmond race