NASCAR Cup at Nashville: How to watch on NBC, start time, forecast

Chevrolet will look to keep its streak going Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway.

All three Cup races at the 1.33-mile concrete track has been won by a Chevy driver: Kyle Larson (2021), Chase Elliott (2022) and Ross Chastain (2023).

Both Larson and Chastain have finished in the top five in all three Cup races at this track.

NBC will have coverage of Sunday’s race, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Friday 5: Heather Gibbs grows into leadership role at Joe Gibbs Racing after husband’s death “It was an easy transition through a really, really hard time,” Heather Gibbs said of joining Joe Gibbs Racing’s management team after Coy Gibbs’ death in 2022.

Details for Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:43 p.m. by Hardy, five-time ACM award winner & two-time CMA award winner. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:53 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 2:50 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 3:05 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 3:35 p.m. by Chaplain Paul Shepherd, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell. … The national anthem will be performed at 3:36 p.m. by Sierra Ferrell.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (399 miles) on the 1.33-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 90. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying scheduled to begin at 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: A high of 88 degrees and a 45% chance of scattered thunderstorms at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Ross Chastain led 99 laps on the way to winning last year’s race. Martin Truex Jr. finished second. Denny Hamlin placed third.

