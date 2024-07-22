 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup driver points, results after Indy: Kyle Larson takes points lead with Brickyard win

  
Published July 21, 2024 08:39 PM

After once seeming as if he could have missed the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Kyle Larson now is poised to enter as the No. 1 seed.

Larson won the Brickyard 400 and moved into the points lead with four races remaining in the regular season. He leads by 10 points over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott in the standings.

His fourth victory of the season came at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Larson made his Indy 500 debut in May but nearly at the expense of his championship hopes. Because the Indy 500 was delayed nearly five hours by rain, Larson missed the Coca-Cola 600 (which was shortened by rain) and needed a waiver to be eligible to race for the championship. It took more than a week for NASCAR to award the waiver to Larson.

MORE: Click here for the Brickyard results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for the penalty report

MORE: Click here for driver points after Indianapolis l Click here for owner points after Indianapolis