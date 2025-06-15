Cup results, points after Mexico City as Shane van Gisbergen shakes up playoff picture

Shane van Gisbergen qualified for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with his second career victory on the circuit, dominating the inaugural race at Mexico City.

The Trackhouse Racing driver became the 10th driver to win in 2025 with his first top five this season (his previous best was a sixth at Circuit of the Americas).

After winning in his Cup debut on the streets of downtown Chicago in 2023, van Gisbergen earned his second victory in his 30th start. He led a race-high 60 of 100 laps to become the 33rd driver to win multiple Cup races on road courses (and the eighth to win their first two races on road courses). He also joined Fireball Roberts and Chase Elliott as the third driver with two inaugural road or street course wins.

The win by van Gisbergen will shake up the regular-season points standings. He had entered the Mexico City race in 33rd place and 130 points below the cutline — the second-deepest deficit for a playoff driver to overcome with a win (Harrison Burton was ranked 34th before his Daytona win in 2024.

The margin of victory was 16.567 seconds, the largest in Cup since Texas in November 2009 (25.686 seconds) and the largest on a road course since Riverside in 1979 (32.9 seconds).



WILL BE UPDATED WITH POINTS