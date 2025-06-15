What drivers said at Mexico City after Cup race won by Shane van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen — winner: “What a week. I’ve really enjoyed myself. I felt pretty rubbish today. Leaking out both holes, that wasn’t fun. Our car was amazing. I think the 54 was close. That list stint, man, what a pleasure just ripping lap after lap. Watching them get smaller in the mirror. Unreal.”

Christopher Bell — second: "He was really good. Ultimately it was just a third-lpace day. I thought Ty was really good, the yellow flag bit him, and we walked away with second. More than anything, it was just me. I need to do a little bit more homework to figure out where I can be better to keep up with these guys. The Joe Gibbs Racing team brought an amazing Camry, and I can't really say it was my car that was lacking. It was on me this weekend. Happy for Shane. There's a lot of pressure for him to come out and do well in these road-course races, and he sets the bar for us."

Chase Elliott — third: “The restart was (chaotic) for sure. I felt we were in a really good spot. I was super excited about having tires, and we got in front of (Ty Gibbs), and I thought that was going to be the race for the win, initially. I got clear of (Ross Chastain) and (John Hunter Nemechek). I started settling in, and I didn’t have anything left. I was kind of cooked after that. I think we pressed so hard to get through traffic, when it got singled out, I didn’t have a lot of pace left. I felt I gained on them a little while, but it was pretty tough sledding to get to that point, but we pressed on. I’m proud of our group for just sticking with it. We were up and down all day. Finally got going there a few runs from the end, and Alan made a good call to get us on tires. Finally had a restart go halfway decent and got a decent top three out of it.”

Alex Bowman — fourth: “Running well probably made it easier than it could have been. Just proud of the whole team. I put us behind this week. In full transparency, I couldn’t walk on Wednesday, so I missed all my sim stuff, all my meetings. Just trying to get back going. I had a lot of help from a lot of people to fix whatever the hell was going on, and thankfully enough, I was able to run all the laps this weekend. Honestly, my goal this weekend was just to come here and run all the laps and end up with a top five. I definitely will take it. Proud of Blake and all the guys. I wish I wouldn’t’ have burned the tires off so bad at the end, but we were pretty decent. It’s been neat. I’ve never been out of the country before. Certainly, this week has been a lot. Travel for this week has been a lot with what I had going on. I wish I could have walked around the city and enjoyed it a lot more than I did because I just laid in a hotel bed all weekend. It’s a neat spot. Have to thank my girlfriend, Chloe, for picking me up off the floor and getting me some help. Yeah, it’s been a heck of a week.”

Michael McDowell — fifth: “We know we need a win to get in the playoffs. Proud of everybody at Spire Motorsports. We had an alternate strategy. Without that caution, it would have worked out pretty well. Passed a lot of cars at the end. Top five, proud of that. Not what we came here to do. We’ll build on it. We’ve got a lot of good road courses coming up, but this was an opportunity I think we let slip away.”

John Hunter Nemechek — sixth: "“Hats off to this whole team. PI’m super stoked on a sixth-place finish. Our road course program has not been good here, so solid run for us after the last three weeks we’ve had – two wrecks, and not so good run in Nashville – we needed this as a team to get back on track. Had a lot of text messages from my wife (Taylor) and had a lot of text messages from Jimmie (Johnson) yesterday. I was pretty down after qualifying, and beating myself up pretty bad, but we executed during the race. I got spun out a couple of times and still came home sixth. Hats off to Travis (Mack, crew chief) on the strategy. He called a really good race, and we were able to execute and come home sixth. Proud of the day.”

Chase Briscoe — seventh: “We just had a really good Toyota. It is sickening getting torn up that early, and all the aversity we had to go through because our car was really, really good. I don’t know if I would have been good enough to beat Shane (van Gisbergen) – but certainly, probably would have run better than seventh. It is a testament to my guys. They could have given up in many points during the race, and they continued to just fight. I want to say Happy Father’s Day to my dad, and congrats to Shane too. That whole team is almost the 14 group from last year.”

Ty Gibbs — 11th: “I don’t know what they do on restarts where they check everybody up and then everyone just rails each other. That is where I got a little nose damage, unfortunately. Sometimes life just doesn’t work out for you. You just have to keep digging.”

Daniel Suarez — 19th: “Our race was up and down. In the rain, we were decent, and then once the racetrack started drying out, I don’t feel like we were great, but we were still in the hunt. Unfortunately, the gamble didn’t work out. Honestly, I felt like today I gave my best, and it just wasn’t good enough. I wish I was in the mix a little bit more, fighting up front. It just wasn’t in the cards today. I’m happy with our performance, because I felt I left everything on the table. But it just wasn’t meant to be. The car was good. Not great but good, and the strategy didn’t work out. Nobody’s fault, the strategy just didn’t work out today. “It’s definitely a weekend I will remember for a very long time. I feel like everyone in NASCAR, we have a made huge impact this weekend racing in Mexico.”

Kyle Busch — 37th: ""Just in the rain, and I went down into 11 and got on the brakes pretty hard. Everything was fine, everything was comfortable, stopped really good. And I’m like, ‘OK, I can be a little more aggressive getting into 1,” and I figured it was going to be fine, and as soon as I went to the brakes, it was like being on ice, and I was just sliding. About a second and a half or so, I was trying to figure out which direction to go, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to turn this thing around backward, because I’m going to nail some people.’ Hate it for all those involved in my mishap. Hate it for RCR, ECR. The car in qualifying was really good, and I felt we were going to be really sporty in the dry. I hate that the rain came, and now it’s nice and dry. Just have to go fight for more points in another week.”

