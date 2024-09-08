NASCAR Cup race results, driver points report: Joey Logano wins in playoff opener

HAMPTON, Ga. — Joey Logano scored his second victory of the season, taking the checkered flag in overtime at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Logano advances to the second round of the playoffs a year after he was eliminated in the first round.

Ty Gibbs is 12th in points — the final transfer spot to the second round — with 2027 points.

The four drivers below the cutline are Brad Keselowski (-1 point), Harrison Burton (-15), Martin Truex Jr. (-19) and Chase Briscoe (-21).

Daniel Suarez, who won at Atlanta in February in the closest 1-2-3 finish in series history, placed second on Sunday. Logano’s teammate, Ryan Blaney, finished third. Christopher Bell was fourth. Alex Bowman completed the top five.

Three playoff drivers finished 35th or worse. Martin Truex Jr. was 35th, Kyle Larson was 37th and Chase Briscoe placed last in the 38-car field.

