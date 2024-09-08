 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Sunday Night Football RECAP: Lions win 26-20 in OT on David Montgomery TD run
Official PGA TOUR Headshots
Ten players lock up Korn Ferry Tour cards on Sunday, including a dominant No. 1
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
Getting through Atlanta was something to celebrate for some playoff drivers

Top Clips

nbc_simms_dkmnf_240908.jpg
Jets vs. 49ers will be ‘tough’ for both teams
nbc_snf_jwilliamsgoffintv_240908.jpg
Williams: ‘Everyone contributed’ to Week 1 OT win
nbc_snf_lardethl_240908.jpg
Highlights: Lions edge Rams in OT thriller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Sunday Night Football RECAP: Lions win 26-20 in OT on David Montgomery TD run
Official PGA TOUR Headshots
Ten players lock up Korn Ferry Tour cards on Sunday, including a dominant No. 1
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
Getting through Atlanta was something to celebrate for some playoff drivers

Top Clips

nbc_simms_dkmnf_240908.jpg
Jets vs. 49ers will be ‘tough’ for both teams
nbc_snf_jwilliamsgoffintv_240908.jpg
Williams: ‘Everyone contributed’ to Week 1 OT win
nbc_snf_lardethl_240908.jpg
Highlights: Lions edge Rams in OT thriller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Cup race results, driver points report: Joey Logano wins in playoff opener

  
Published September 8, 2024 07:25 PM

HAMPTON, Ga. — Joey Logano scored his second victory of the season, taking the checkered flag in overtime at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Logano advances to the second round of the playoffs a year after he was eliminated in the first round.

Ty Gibbs is 12th in points — the final transfer spot to the second round — with 2027 points.

The four drivers below the cutline are Brad Keselowski (-1 point), Harrison Burton (-15), Martin Truex Jr. (-19) and Chase Briscoe (-21).

MORE: Atlanta results

MORE: Driver points after Atlanta

Daniel Suarez, who won at Atlanta in February in the closest 1-2-3 finish in series history, placed second on Sunday. Logano’s teammate, Ryan Blaney, finished third. Christopher Bell was fourth. Alex Bowman completed the top five.

Three playoff drivers finished 35th or worse. Martin Truex Jr. was 35th, Kyle Larson was 37th and Chase Briscoe placed last in the 38-car field.