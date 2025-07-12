 Skip navigation
NASCAR starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen wins Cup pole at Sonoma

  
Published July 12, 2025 03:51 PM

Shane van Gisbergen scored his third consecutive pole on a road course, posting the fastest lap in Cup qualifying Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.

The Trackhouse Racing driver won the pole and race at Mexico City and repeated the feat last weekend in the Chicago Street Race.

MORE: Sonoma starting lineup

Saturday, he toured the 1.99-mile road course north of San Francisco at 96.040 mph.

Chase Briscoe (95.719 mph) qualified second to join van Gisbergen on the front row.

Points leader William Byron (95.488) will start third, followed by Ross Chastain (95.409) and AJ Allmendinger (95.367).

NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350
Ty Gibbs, who finished second to van Gisbergen last weekend at Chicago, will start sixth after a lap of 95.357 mph.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:50 p.m. ET Sunday.