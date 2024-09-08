 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Sunday Night Football RECAP: Lions win 26-20 in OT on David Montgomery TD run
Official PGA TOUR Headshots
Ten players lock up Korn Ferry Tour cards on Sunday, including a dominant No. 1
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
Getting through Atlanta was something to celebrate for some playoff drivers

Top Clips

nbc_simms_dkmnf_240908.jpg
Jets vs. 49ers will be ‘tough’ for both teams
nbc_snf_jwilliamsgoffintv_240908.jpg
Williams: ‘Everyone contributed’ to Week 1 OT win
nbc_snf_lardethl_240908.jpg
Highlights: Lions edge Rams in OT thriller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Sunday Night Football RECAP: Lions win 26-20 in OT on David Montgomery TD run
Official PGA TOUR Headshots
Ten players lock up Korn Ferry Tour cards on Sunday, including a dominant No. 1
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
Getting through Atlanta was something to celebrate for some playoff drivers

Top Clips

nbc_simms_dkmnf_240908.jpg
Jets vs. 49ers will be ‘tough’ for both teams
nbc_snf_jwilliamsgoffintv_240908.jpg
Williams: ‘Everyone contributed’ to Week 1 OT win
nbc_snf_lardethl_240908.jpg
Highlights: Lions edge Rams in OT thriller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joey Logano advances to second round of NASCAR playoffs with overtime win at Atlanta

  
Published September 8, 2024 07:07 PM

HAMPTON, Ga. — Since 2014, Joey Logano has reached the Championship 4 in every even-numbered year, winning the championship in 2018 and ’22.

Sunday, Logano moved a step closer in his unique even-year streak by winning in overtime at Atlanta Motor Speedway to advance to the second round.

“Man, incredible execution from the team,” Logano said. “When it’s playoff time, it’s our time.”

The win comes a year after he was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Logano, who scored his second win of the season, thrived on a day some playoff contenders had problems, including Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
NASCAR Cup race results, driver points report: Joey Logano wins in playoff opener
Joey Logano scored his second victory of the season.

Ty Gibbs is 12th in points — the final transfer spot to the second round — with 2027 points.

The four drivers below the cutline are Brad Keselowski (-1 point), Harrison Burton (-15), Martin Truex Jr. (-19) and Chase Briscoe (-21).

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
What drivers said after Joey Logano’s playoff win at Atlanta
Joey Logano advances to the second round of the playoff with his victory.

Larson, who entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, and Chase Briscoe, who won last weekend’s Southern 500 to earn a playoff spot, both walked away from a vicious crash on Lap 56.

The back end of Larson’s car got loose and his car shot up the track late in the first stage. After slamming the wall with the right front, Larson’s car came down the track and was hit in the rear by Briscoe.

“I’m OK,” Larson said after exiting the infield care center. “Thankfully everything held up well inside of the car. That was a huge hit. I’m not really sure, like, what caused it. I was actually sort of like tight loaded in the corner. That was pretty far out the corner and stepped out. I don’t know. It just all happened really fast.”
Larson makes huge impact to wall at Atlanta
Kyle Larson's car snaps right and makes a huge impact to the outside wall, and Chase Briscoe also suffers heavy damage attempting to avoid the No. 5 at Atlanta.

Truex was among three Joe Gibbs Racing cars that started at the rear after changing plug wires before the race. He had a pit road speeding penalty and his car was damaged when he hit Ryan Blaney’s car after Chris Buescher had hit Blaney on Lap 206.

Hamlin also started at the rear due to a plug wire issue, ran at the back most of the day and his car was damaged in a crash on the final lap.

Stage 1 winner: Ryan Blaney

Stage 2 winner: Austin Cindric

Next: The series races Sept. 15 at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on USA Network)
Trouble for playoff drivers Blaney, Truex Jr.
Chris Buescher hits Ryan Blaney and gets into Martin Truex Jr. at Atlanta, sparking trouble for two NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers, with Truex getting the worst of the damage.