Joey Logano advances to second round of NASCAR playoffs with overtime win at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. — Since 2014, Joey Logano has reached the Championship 4 in every even-numbered year, winning the championship in 2018 and ’22.

Sunday, Logano moved a step closer in his unique even-year streak by winning in overtime at Atlanta Motor Speedway to advance to the second round.

“Man, incredible execution from the team,” Logano said. “When it’s playoff time, it’s our time.”

The win comes a year after he was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Logano, who scored his second win of the season, thrived on a day some playoff contenders had problems, including Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin.

Ty Gibbs is 12th in points — the final transfer spot to the second round — with 2027 points.

The four drivers below the cutline are Brad Keselowski (-1 point), Harrison Burton (-15), Martin Truex Jr. (-19) and Chase Briscoe (-21).

Larson, who entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, and Chase Briscoe, who won last weekend’s Southern 500 to earn a playoff spot, both walked away from a vicious crash on Lap 56.

The back end of Larson’s car got loose and his car shot up the track late in the first stage. After slamming the wall with the right front, Larson’s car came down the track and was hit in the rear by Briscoe.

“I’m OK,” Larson said after exiting the infield care center. “Thankfully everything held up well inside of the car. That was a huge hit. I’m not really sure, like, what caused it. I was actually sort of like tight loaded in the corner. That was pretty far out the corner and stepped out. I don’t know. It just all happened really fast.”

Larson makes huge impact to wall at Atlanta Kyle Larson's car snaps right and makes a huge impact to the outside wall, and Chase Briscoe also suffers heavy damage attempting to avoid the No. 5 at Atlanta.

Truex was among three Joe Gibbs Racing cars that started at the rear after changing plug wires before the race. He had a pit road speeding penalty and his car was damaged when he hit Ryan Blaney’s car after Chris Buescher had hit Blaney on Lap 206.

Hamlin also started at the rear due to a plug wire issue, ran at the back most of the day and his car was damaged in a crash on the final lap.

Stage 1 winner: Ryan Blaney

Stage 2 winner: Austin Cindric

Next: The series races Sept. 15 at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on USA Network)