 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_backstretchbigone_240824.jpg
What drivers said after Daytona NASCAR Cup race won by Harrison Burton
2024 INDYCAR BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland
IndyCar starting lineup at Portland: Santino Ferrucci captures first IndyCar pole position
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Harrison Burton gives Wood Brothers its 100th Cup victory with overtime win at Daytona

Top Clips

nbc_nas_yt_intervcomp_240824.jpg
Burton bursts Cup Series playoff bubble at Daytona
nbc_nas_bellintrv_240824.jpg
Bell ‘didn’t feel in control’ at Daytona
nbc_nas_buschintrv_240824.jpg
‘It wasn’t meant to be’ for Busch at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_backstretchbigone_240824.jpg
What drivers said after Daytona NASCAR Cup race won by Harrison Burton
2024 INDYCAR BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland
IndyCar starting lineup at Portland: Santino Ferrucci captures first IndyCar pole position
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Harrison Burton gives Wood Brothers its 100th Cup victory with overtime win at Daytona

Top Clips

nbc_nas_yt_intervcomp_240824.jpg
Burton bursts Cup Series playoff bubble at Daytona
nbc_nas_bellintrv_240824.jpg
Bell ‘didn’t feel in control’ at Daytona
nbc_nas_buschintrv_240824.jpg
‘It wasn’t meant to be’ for Busch at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Cup results at Daytona: Harrison Burton scores first career series win

  
Published August 25, 2024 12:15 AM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Harrison Burton led only one lap but it was the last lap, claiming an overtime victory Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway that was the 100th Cup win for Wood Brothers Racing.

Burton beat Kyle Busch by .047 seconds for the victory. Busch finished second, Christopher Bell was third, Cody Ware placed a career-best fourth and Ty Gibbs was fifth.

MORE: Daytona Cup results

Chris Buescher holds the final playoff spot going into the next week’s regular season finale at Darlington Raceway. Buescher has a 21-point lead on Bubba Wallace, who finished sixth.

Michael McDowell, whose car went airborne, finished 30th. Josh Berry, whose car went upside down and slammed into the inside SAFER barrier on the backstretch before spinning like a top, placed 26th. Both drivers walked away from their incident.
Berry goes for wild ride, hits wall upside down
Josh Berry's No. 4 goes for a wild ride down the backstretch at Daytona and hits the wall while upside down. He was able to climb out of his car under his own power.