NASCAR Cup results at Daytona: Harrison Burton scores first career series win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Harrison Burton led only one lap but it was the last lap, claiming an overtime victory Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway that was the 100th Cup win for Wood Brothers Racing.

Burton beat Kyle Busch by .047 seconds for the victory. Busch finished second, Christopher Bell was third, Cody Ware placed a career-best fourth and Ty Gibbs was fifth.

Chris Buescher holds the final playoff spot going into the next week’s regular season finale at Darlington Raceway. Buescher has a 21-point lead on Bubba Wallace, who finished sixth.

Michael McDowell, whose car went airborne, finished 30th. Josh Berry, whose car went upside down and slammed into the inside SAFER barrier on the backstretch before spinning like a top, placed 26th. Both drivers walked away from their incident.