 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
Alex Bowman ‘embarrassed’ over contact that spun Bubba Wallace in Chicago Street Race
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
What drivers said after Chicago Street Race
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks
Wilson scores 28, grabs 10 rebounds as Aces beat Wings 104-85

Top Clips

nbc_nas_reddick_240707.jpg
Reddick: Late mistake in Chicago race ‘puzzles me’
nbc_nas_cupchicago_240707.jpg
Highlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
nbc_nas_bowman_240707.jpg
Playoff-bound Bowman ready to celebrate Cup win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
Alex Bowman ‘embarrassed’ over contact that spun Bubba Wallace in Chicago Street Race
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
What drivers said after Chicago Street Race
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks
Wilson scores 28, grabs 10 rebounds as Aces beat Wings 104-85

Top Clips

nbc_nas_reddick_240707.jpg
Reddick: Late mistake in Chicago race ‘puzzles me’
nbc_nas_cupchicago_240707.jpg
Highlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
nbc_nas_bowman_240707.jpg
Playoff-bound Bowman ready to celebrate Cup win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Cup driver points, results at Chicago: Alex Bowman locks into playoffs

  
Published July 7, 2024 11:19 PM
Highlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
July 7, 2024 09:54 PM
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course, a chaotic and lengthy rain-soaked race.

Alex Bowman became the 12th driver to lock into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a victory, winning the second annual Chicago Street Race to end an 80-race winless streak.

Tyler Reddick finished second, followed by Ty Gibbs, Joey Hand and Michael McDowell.

Bowman scored his eighth career win in his 309th start and his first since March 6, 2022 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He had entered the race on the 16-driver playoff cutline bubble, 51 points ahead of Bubba Wallace.

MORE: Click here for the Chicago results l Click here for the cumulative report

MORE: Click here for driver points after Chicago l Click here for owner points after Chicago

Bowman, who led the final eight laps, became the second driver in Cup Series history to finish last in a track’s inaugural race and then win the second edition (Chase Elliott at Nashville Superspeedway in 2021-22).

He also became the sixth driver this season to end a winless streak of at least 40 races.

Chris Buescher now is on the playoff bubble, 45 points ahead of Wallace in 15th.

The next two drivers behind Wallace in the standings and outside the playoffs are Chase Briscoe and Kyle Busch.
Playoff-bound Bowman ready to celebrate Cup win
Alex Bowman reacts to his NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 win at Chicago Street Course.