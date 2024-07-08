NASCAR Cup driver points, results at Chicago: Alex Bowman locks into playoffs

Alex Bowman became the 12th driver to lock into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a victory, winning the second annual Chicago Street Race to end an 80-race winless streak.

Tyler Reddick finished second, followed by Ty Gibbs, Joey Hand and Michael McDowell.

Bowman scored his eighth career win in his 309th start and his first since March 6, 2022 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He had entered the race on the 16-driver playoff cutline bubble, 51 points ahead of Bubba Wallace.

MORE: Click here for the Chicago results l Click here for the cumulative report

MORE: Click here for driver points after Chicago l Click here for owner points after Chicago

Bowman, who led the final eight laps, became the second driver in Cup Series history to finish last in a track’s inaugural race and then win the second edition (Chase Elliott at Nashville Superspeedway in 2021-22).

He also became the sixth driver this season to end a winless streak of at least 40 races.

Chris Buescher now is on the playoff bubble, 45 points ahead of Wallace in 15th.

The next two drivers behind Wallace in the standings and outside the playoffs are Chase Briscoe and Kyle Busch.