NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

  
Published June 20, 2024 07:00 AM
Two of the national NASCAR series are in action this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

USA Network will provide coverage of the Cup Series and Xfinity Series practices, qualifying and races at the 1.058-mile oval. Here’s your need-to-know info:

New Hampshire Motor Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

  • Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with a 55% chance of rain and a high of 74 degrees during Xfinity practice and qualifying.
  • Saturday: A high of 67 degrees and a 44% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice. A high of 68 degrees and a 49% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
  • Sunday: A high of 81 degrees and a 52% chance of scattered thunderstorms at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, June 21

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 4:05 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
  • 4:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)

Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams entering New Hampshire weekend
Team Penske looks to continue its hot streak this weekend.

Saturday, June 22

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Cup Series
  • 12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 12:35 p.m. - 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Performance Racing Network)
  • 1:20 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 211.6 miles; USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m.: Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series race (301 laps, 318.46 miles; USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)