Top News

Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romagna - Day Three
Antoine Rozner cards course-record 62 to share lead at Italian Open
Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romagna - Day Two
Italian Open’s 18th hole yields incredible backboarding birdie
MX Unadilla 2023 Jett Lawrence in practice.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins fourth consecutive race with Southwick Moto 1 victory
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Untitled-1.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Nashville
nbc_cyc_tdf_st1_bardetintv_240629.jpg
Bardet: A ‘dream’ to wear yellow jersey in TDF
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_240629.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 1 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR penalizes Justin Haley’s team for violation before Cup qualifying at Nashville

  
Published June 29, 2024 02:12 PM

Justin Haley will start at the rear for Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC) after a violation before qualifying.

NASCAR stated that after passing inspection, the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team made an unapproved adjustment. NASCAR did not state what the team did.

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
NASCAR Cup at Nashville: How to watch on NBC, start time, forecast
Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain both have finished in the top five in all three Nashville Cup races and also have a win at the track.

NASCAR penalized the team by:

Not permitting the team to qualify Saturday.

The team will lose pit stall selection.

Car chief JR Norris has been ejected for the remainder of the weekend.

Haley will start at the rear for Sunday’s race.

After taking the green flag, Haley must drive through pit road.

Friday 5: Heather Gibbs grows into leadership role at Joe Gibbs Racing after husband’s death
“It was an easy transition through a really, really hard time,” Heather Gibbs said of joining Joe Gibbs Racing’s management team after Coy Gibbs’ death in 2022.

The penalties comes as Haley and Rick Ware Racing team have had strong runs lately.

Haley has finished 13th or better in three of the last six races. He has a pair of ninth-place finishes in that streak. Haley was fifth when the rain halted last week’s race at New Hampshire but finished 29th after it resumed when his car was damaged in an incident.