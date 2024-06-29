NASCAR penalizes Justin Haley’s team for violation before Cup qualifying at Nashville

Justin Haley will start at the rear for Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC) after a violation before qualifying.

NASCAR stated that after passing inspection, the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team made an unapproved adjustment. NASCAR did not state what the team did.

NASCAR penalized the team by:

Not permitting the team to qualify Saturday.

The team will lose pit stall selection.

Car chief JR Norris has been ejected for the remainder of the weekend.

Haley will start at the rear for Sunday’s race.

After taking the green flag, Haley must drive through pit road.

The penalties comes as Haley and Rick Ware Racing team have had strong runs lately.

Haley has finished 13th or better in three of the last six races. He has a pair of ninth-place finishes in that streak. Haley was fifth when the rain halted last week’s race at New Hampshire but finished 29th after it resumed when his car was damaged in an incident.