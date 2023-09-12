 Skip navigation
NASCAR reinstates Noah Gragson after Aug. 5 suspension

  
Published September 12, 2023 05:24 PM

NASCAR has reinstated Noah Gragson after a suspension lasting just over a month, making him eligible to return to racing activities.

NASCAR announced the news Tuesday with its weekly penalty report. A spokesperson said that “Noah Gragson has completed diversity and inclusion training” with partners at RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality), an alliance across major sports leagues that promotes diversity and equality through sports.

Gragson was suspended by Legacy Motor Club and indefinitely suspended by NASCAR on August 5 for liking a racially insensitive social media post. On August 10, Legacy MC announced that Gragson had requested a release from his contract so that he could focus on the reinstatement process.

The NASCAR spokesperson said that RISE recommended that Gragson be reinstated after he completed his diversity and inclusion training. This restored his member privileges and opened up an opportunity for him to return to racing.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to NASCAR for reinstating me,” Gragson said in a statement. “Over the past several weeks, I have dedicated myself to personal growth and reflection, and I believe I have become a better person because of it. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and the NASCAR industry.

“I am now more focused and committed than ever to representing my future team in the best way possible. I’m eager to get back behind the wheel and compete at the highest level, giving it my all on and off the track. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey, and I can’t wait to make the most of this second chance.”