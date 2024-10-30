NASCAR suspends Conner Jones for causing wreck in Truck race at Homestead

NASCAR has suspended driver Conner Jones for one race after he wrecked Matt Mills in last weekend’s Craftsman Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Jones was on the preliminary entry list to be back in the No. 66 this weekend at Martinsville Speedway for ThorSport Racing. Jones is running a partial schedule with the team this season.

Jones ran into the back of Mills during last weekend’s race, sending Mills’ truck up the track. Mills’ truck made heavy contact with the SAFER barrier and smoke filled the inside of the vehicle.

After the incident, Jones had an expletive-filled rant on his team’s radio saying he was tired of how Mills had been driving him this season.

Mills was transported to a local hospital after the incident Saturday and was released Monday.

In a video on social media Monday, Mills thanked those for their support.

“I can’t wait to be back at the racetrack, Martinsville, this weekend and continue doing what I love,” Mills said in the video. " ... I’m more motivated than ever to keep doing my job.”

NASCAR also announced that Dylan Cappello, crew chief for the No. 38 truck of Layne Riggs, has been suspended for Martinsville after ballast came out of the truck at Homestead. NASCAR also penalized the team 10 owner points and penalized Riggs 10 driver points.

