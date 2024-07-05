NASCAR Xfinity at Chicago: NBC broadcast info, start time, forecast

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the streets of Chicago on Saturday and the forecast is much better than last year’s event, which was shortened by rain.

A season-high nine drivers are scheduled to compete in both the Xfinity and Cup races this weekend, including former champions Kyle Larson and Joey Logano and the winner of last year’s Cup race at Chicago, Shane van Gisbergen.

Cole Custer won last year’s race on the streets of Chicago and is back to defend his crown.

2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Course map, layout, attractions, and more The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series return to Chicago for a second straight year. The 2.2-mile course will weave through some of the Windy City’s most historic attractions.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity Chicago Street Race

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:28 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:40 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 7:30 a.m. … Practice begins at 10 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 11 a.m. … Driver introductions will be at 3 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 3:20 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 3:21 p.m. by Aryn Bohannon.

DISTANCE: The race is 50 laps (110 miles) on the 2.2-mile street course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 15. Stage 2 ends at Lap 30.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 11 a.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins at 3 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy with a high of 74 degrees with a 6 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer led all 25 laps of last year’s rain-shortened race to win. John Hunter Nemechek was second. Justin Allgaier placed third.

