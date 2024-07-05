2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Course map, layout, attractions, and more

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series return to the Windy City for a second straight year. Chicago is renowned for its iconic food—deep-dish pizza and its signature hot dog, to name a few. However, Chi-Town also boasts some of the nation’s most beautiful and historic landmarks.

The 12-turn, 2.2-mile course for the Cup and Xfinity Series races will wind through major city streets in downtown’s heart, including DuSable, Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive, Balbo Drive, Michigan Avenue, and Jackson Drive. This route passes alongside Grant Park and Chicago’s Lake Michigan waterfront.

See below for the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Course and a preview of some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Coverage from Chicago begins this Saturday, July 6 on USA Network with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at 10 a.m. ET, followed by Cup Series practice and qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET.

NBC and Peacock’s coverage begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET with Xfinity Series Countdown to Green, leading into the Xfinity Series race at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s coverage on NBC and Peacock begins at 4 p.m. ET with Cup Series Countdown to Green, leading into the Cup Series race on at 4:30 p.m. ET.

2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Course:

NASCAR

Cloud Gate (The Bean):

View of the Cloud Gate sculpture in the Millenium Park and buildings in Chicago, United States on October 14, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

Cloud Gate is a sculpture in Chicago’s Millennium Park (just north of Grant Park) shaped like a large, reflective metal. The sculpture, most commonly known as, “The Bean”, was made in 2006 by British artist Anish Kapoor.

Grant Park:

Jul 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A general view as cars race along Grant Park during the Grant Park 220 of the Chicago Street Race viewed from the NEMA Chicago buliding. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago race will pass through Grant Park, a 313-acre public park in the heart of downtown Chicago, named after President Ulysses S. Grant. The park, often referred to as “Chicago’s Front Yard,” is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions, including Buckingham Fountain (pictured below), the Art Institute and Museum Campus.

Buckingham Fountain:

Buckingham Fountain at Grant Park ahead of the NASCAR weekend in Chicago. Dustin Long

Buckingham Fountain, formally named the Clarence F. Buckingham Memorial Fountain, features a rococo style designed to create the impression of “soft moonlight” with its lighting scheme.

Navy Pier Ferris Wheel:

Visión general de la ciudad de Chicago desde un ángulo elevado Jose Carlos Castro Antelo/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stretching approximately 3,300 feet long, Navy Pier is located north of Grant Park. The attraction, which has been open to the public since 1916, was originally designed as a hub of shipping and recreation. Today it’s home to stores, restaurants, and tourist attractions.

One of those most popular attractions is the Ferris wheel, formally known as the Centennial Wheel. Its roughly 200 feet high and offers panoramic views of the lake and the city skyline.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule:

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race - Chicago: Saturday, July 6 at 3:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

NASCAR Cup Series Race - Chicago: Sunday, July 7 at 4:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

NASCAR Cup Series Race - Daytona: Sunday, August 25 at 7:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

NASCAR Cup Series Race - Phoenix: Sunday, November 10 at 3:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

