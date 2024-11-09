Phoenix results: Ty Majeski scores first NASCAR Truck championship with victory

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Ty Majeski, who once kept his racing career going by working as an engineer, won his first NASCAR Truck championship Friday night by claiming the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

The 30-year-old Wisconsin native gave ThorSport Racing its third series title in the past four years and second in a row.

“Yes!” Majeski shouted as his No. 98 Ford crossed the finish line 3.9 seconds ahead of Corey Heim to win the race and the title.

The victory is Majeski’s third of the season. He started on the pole and led 132 of the 150 laps.

Heim nearly overcame a restart violation that dropped him outside the top 15 with less than 50 laps to go. He rallied to second but Majeski pulled away on the final restart with 27 laps to go.

Christian Eckes finished third, as title contenders went 1-2-3. Grant Enfinger, the other championship contender, finished fifth. Nick Sanchez was the top non-championship driver, placing fourth.

Majeski was a member of the 2016-17 NASCAR Next Class of promising young drivers that included Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland.

Majeski shared a ride in the Xfinity Series with Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric at Roush Fenway Racing in 2018. Roush closed its Xfinity program after that season, forcing Majeski to look elsewhere for a ride.

He ran 15 Truck races for Niece Motorsports in 2020 and then joined ThorSport Racing in 2021 as an engineer, running only four races. He went back to a full-time schedule in 2022 and has run full-time in the series since.

“There’s a lot of times in my career where this looks like a far dream, and Duke and Rhonda (Thorson) really gave me my third opportunity after I had two opportunities I failed,” Majeski said. “Man, I can’t thank them enough.”

Stage 1 winner: Corey Heim

Stage 2 winner: Ty Majeski

Note: Ty Majeski is the 11th different winner in the last 11 Phoenix races. ... The championship is the fifth in a row for Ford, dating back to Joey Logano’s 2022 Cup title. Ford won the Truck, Xfinity and Cup titles last year.

Next: The 2025 season opener opens Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway