Top News

SPORTS-FBN-DOLPHINS-BILLS-8-MI
Dolphins vs Rams Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury Updates, Betting Trends and Stats
Drew Allar
No. 6 Penn State looks to rebound, avoid another setback against Washington
Billy Napier
Florida says coach Billy Napier will return for a fourth season despite 15-18 record

Top Clips

nbc_dls_heatdiscussion_241107.jpg
Heat worried about early-season performance?
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Truck title contender Ty Majeski intends to appeal NASCAR fine for missing media event to vote

  
Published November 7, 2024 12:49 PM

AVONDALE, Ariz. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title contender Ty Majeski said he intends to appeal the $12,500 fine he received by NASCAR for missing a media content day to vote Tuesday.

The Championship 4 drivers from Cup, Xfinity and Trucks were required to be in Charlotte on Tuesday for media content day. Majeski was the only who did not attend. The ThorSport Racing driver was back home in Wisconsin voting. NASCAR fined for him not fulfilling his media obligations.

“We certainly knew about it,” Majeski said Thursday of the media content day on Election Day. “I didn’t specially have much communication with NASCAR prior. I let everybody internally at ThorSport handle those conversations prior to not being there on Tuesday. I feel like they knew our position. Kind of unprecedented. This has never happened before. Election Day, everyone knew it was Election Day for a long time.

“It’s unfortunate circumstances for everybody. I don’t think anybody wants to be put in that position, but we have a free country to race in and that’s just part of being a U.S. citizen. I wanted to exercise that right.

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck Championship 4 at Phoenix
NASCAR will award titles in its three national series this weekend

“I didn’t know I was going to be in the Championship 4 until a few days prior. I’ve always in my whole life been an election day vote guy. Never done an absentee ballot. I wanted to make sure my vote was counted.”

Majeski races against Corey Heim, Christian Eckes and Grant Enfinger for the Truck title Friday night at Phoenix Raceway. All seek their first series crown.