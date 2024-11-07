 Skip navigation
Weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck Championship 4 at Phoenix

  
Published November 7, 2024 06:00 AM

The 2024 season all comes down to Phoenix Raceway, where the season finales for the Truck, Xfinty and Cup Series will end with champions in NASCAR’s top three national series.

Here are the Championship 4 lineups for each of the three series:

Truck: Grant Enfinger, Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski, Corey Heim.

Xfinity: AJ Allmendinger, Austin Hill, Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier

Cup: Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, William Byron

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
Top 5 things to know about NASCAR Cup season finale at Phoenix Raceway
More than a championship is in play Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Here are the weekend outlook and daily schedules:

Phoenix Raceway weekend weather

Friday: Mainly sunny with a high of 71 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Mainly sunny with a high of 75 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with a high of 77 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Phoenix Raceway schedule

Thursday, Nov. 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 4-9 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 5-11:30 p.m. — ARCA West

Track activity

  • 7-7:50 p.m. — Truck practice
  • 8- 9:40 p.m. — ARCA West practice and qualifying

Friday, Nov. 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 11 a.m. — ARCA West
  • 1-8 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 1-9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1:30 p.m. — ARCA West race (100 laps/100 miles; Flo Racing)
  • 4:05-4:55 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 5:05-5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA)
  • 6:05-6:55 p.m. — Cup practice (USA)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps/150 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Nov. 9

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4-4:50 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)
  • 5:05-6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps/200 miles; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Nov. 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (312 laps/312 miles; NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)