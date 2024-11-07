Weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck Championship 4 at Phoenix

The 2024 season all comes down to Phoenix Raceway, where the season finales for the Truck, Xfinty and Cup Series will end with champions in NASCAR’s top three national series.

Here are the Championship 4 lineups for each of the three series:

—Truck: Grant Enfinger, Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski, Corey Heim.

—Xfinity: AJ Allmendinger, Austin Hill, Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier

—Cup: Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, William Byron

Here are the weekend outlook and daily schedules:

Phoenix Raceway weekend weather

Friday: Mainly sunny with a high of 71 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Mainly sunny with a high of 75 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with a high of 77 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Phoenix Raceway schedule

Thursday, Nov. 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



4-9 p.m. — Truck Series

5-11:30 p.m. — ARCA West

Track activity



7-7:50 p.m. — Truck practice

8- 9:40 p.m. — ARCA West practice and qualifying

Friday, Nov. 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



10 a.m. — Truck Series

11 a.m. — ARCA West

1-8 p.m. — Xfinity Series

1-9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



1:30 p.m. — ARCA West race (100 laps/100 miles; Flo Racing)

4:05-4:55 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

5:05-5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA)

6:05-6:55 p.m. — Cup practice (USA)

8 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps/150 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Nov. 9

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



11 a.m. — Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



4-4:50 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)

5:05-6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps/200 miles; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Nov. 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



10:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

