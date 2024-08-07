President of Toyota Racing Development retiring after 2024 NASCAR season

David Wilson will retire as president of Toyota Racing Development on Dec. 16 after 35 years with the organization, the company announced Wednesday.

Tyler Gibbs, general manager of Toyota Racing Development, will succeed Wilson as president.

Wilson has been president of Toyota Racing Development since January 2014, overseeing the company’s NASCAR program and all other North American series it competes in. He previously worked in several roles, including design engineer, track support engineer and vice president.

After becoming president of TRD, Wilson saw Toyota win its first Cup driver championship in 2015 with Kyle Busch. Toyota also scored Cup driver titles in 2017 (Martin Truex Jr.), and Busch (2019).

During Wilson’s tenure as TRD President, Toyota won the most Cup races in a season in 2016, ’17 and ’19.

Toyota has eight cars competing full-time in the Cup Series. Four are with Joe Gibbs, two with 23XI Racing and two with Legacy Motor Club.

“It’s been such an honor to be a member of this team and work alongside so many dedicated, talented and passionate men and women,” said Wilson in a statement from Toyota Racing Development.

“I’m humbled and grateful for the trust, support and friendship afforded me throughout my career by my colleagues at (Toyota Motor North America), the Toyota Motor Corporation, our industry and team partners and our athletes. But now, I’ve completed my lap and I’m proud to hand the keys over to my friend and ‘brother in arms’, Tyler Gibbs. I have every confidence that Tyler and his team will continue to grow and strengthen TRD’s world-class legacy on and off the track.”

As TRD President, Gibbs, who is not related to Cup team owner Joe Gibbs, will oversee the company’s operations in North America, including NASCAR. That include engine engineering, chassis engineering, manufacturing, administration and operations. Tyler Gibbs also will oversee all TRD facilities, including the organization’s headquarters and engine operations in Costa Mesa, California, the chassis and team support operation in Salisbury, North Carolina, and the GR Garage and Toyota Performance Center (TPC) in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Gibbs has been with Toyota Racing Development since 1996. He currently oversees competition, engineering, commercial and administration activities at TRD.

“I have big shoes to fill,” said Gibbs in a statement from Toyota Racing Development. “Dave has been the cornerstone of TRD’s growth and culture over the last 35 years. During my 28 years working for Dave, he has given me countless opportunities to learn and grow, and this is another one of those opportunities.

“I’m excited and grateful for the privilege to work with so many incredible people at TRD and TMNA, along with our many partners, and together we’ll seek to continue TRD’s history of success.”

