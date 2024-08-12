Richmond NASCAR Cup results & points: Austin Dillon scores overtime victory

Austin Dillon ended a 68-race winless streak and took a playoff spot with his overtime victory Sunday at Richmond Raceway that had Joey Logano furious and Denny Hamlin not pleased with Dillon’s actions on the final lap.

Hamlin finished second, marking the sixth time in the last eight races at Richmond that he’s placed first or second at his home track.

Tyler Reddick placed third — his eighth top 10 in the last nine races. Bubba Wallace was fourth and Ross Chastain completed the top five.

Dillon’s win knocked Chastain out a playoff spot. Wallace’s finish moved into into a playoff spot, knocking out Chris Buescher.

Wallace holds the final playoff spot with three races left in the regular season. Buescher and Chastain are each three points below the playoff cutline.