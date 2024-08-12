 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Cook Out 400
Austin Dillon celebrates Richmond win while Joey Logano seethes about last-lap contact
Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Aaron Rai wins first PGA Tour event as Max Greyserman implodes late at Wyndham Championship
Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Matt Kuchar opts for solo Monday finish at Wyndham, says he was trying to ‘set an example’

Richmond NASCAR Cup results & points: Austin Dillon scores overtime victory

  
Published August 11, 2024 10:37 PM

Austin Dillon ended a 68-race winless streak and took a playoff spot with his overtime victory Sunday at Richmond Raceway that had Joey Logano furious and Denny Hamlin not pleased with Dillon’s actions on the final lap.

Hamlin finished second, marking the sixth time in the last eight races at Richmond that he’s placed first or second at his home track.

MORE: Richmond race results

MORE: Driver points after Richmond

Tyler Reddick placed third — his eighth top 10 in the last nine races. Bubba Wallace was fourth and Ross Chastain completed the top five.

Dillon’s win knocked Chastain out a playoff spot. Wallace’s finish moved into into a playoff spot, knocking out Chris Buescher.

Wallace holds the final playoff spot with three races left in the regular season. Buescher and Chastain are each three points below the playoff cutline.