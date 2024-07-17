Rick Hendrick will drive Brickyard 400 pace car in NASCAR’s return to Indianapolis oval

Rick Hendrick, whose No. 24 Chevrolet won the inaugural Brickyard 400, will serve as the honorary pace car driver in the return of NASCAR’s Cup Series to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

The Sunday, July 21 race will mark the first Brickyard 400 since 2020. NASCAR’s premier circuit raced on the IMS road course from 2021-23. Hendrick, whose team is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, will lead the field to the green flag in a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Jeff Gordon won the first Brickyard 400 in 1994, the second victory of his NASCAR Hall of Fame career. Gordon since has become the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, which is the winningest team in Cup Series history with records for championships, victories, pole positions and laps led.

“Time goes by fast,” Rick Hendrick said in a release. “I can’t believe it’s been four decades since we started Hendrick Motorsports and 30 years since Jeff (Gordon) won the inaugural Brickyard 400. I’ll never forget the excitement around that event and the thrill of winning a race at Indianapolis.

“I’m grateful to our 40-year partners at Chevrolet for the opportunity to drive a Pace Car for the first time. I also want to thank my great friend Roger Penske and everyone at the track. Taking the field to green on Sunday will be something I’ll always remember.”

Gordon’s winning Chevy Lumina from ’94 will be showcased in the IMS fan midway this weekend.

“For all of us at GM and Chevrolet, as well as for our partners at IMS, it’s an honor to have Rick Hendrick lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag at this year’s Brickyard 400,” General Motors President Mark Reuss said in a release. “Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports have had a storied history together over the past 40 years. Having Rick pace the 30th anniversary of this prestigious race is a special way to celebrate our partnership and the legacy he has built in NASCAR.”