 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day One
Nine years after controversy and unease, Alison Lee returns to Solheim Cup, excited to be part of the team
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets
12-Team, 9-Cat Mock Draft Analysis
GXJTmmyWMAEPiQq.jpeg
Takeaways: Virginia tops loaded Inverness field, plus some early NCAA predictions

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usagoal_240910.jpg
Pulisic’s accurate strike gives USMNT the lead
nbc_golf_gc_amypettersenchat_240910.jpg
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
nbc_golf_foldsofhonorwomenrd2_240910.jpg
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day One
Nine years after controversy and unease, Alison Lee returns to Solheim Cup, excited to be part of the team
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets
12-Team, 9-Cat Mock Draft Analysis
GXJTmmyWMAEPiQq.jpeg
Takeaways: Virginia tops loaded Inverness field, plus some early NCAA predictions

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usagoal_240910.jpg
Pulisic’s accurate strike gives USMNT the lead
nbc_golf_gc_amypettersenchat_240910.jpg
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
nbc_golf_foldsofhonorwomenrd2_240910.jpg
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rick Hendrick makes it clear: Kyle Larson will leave Indy 500 for Coca-Cola 600 if needed

  
Published September 10, 2024 03:54 PM

CONCORD, N.C. — Team owner Rick Hendrick made it clear Tuesday that if history repeats and the Indianapolis 500 is delayed, Kyle Larson will leave that race early to head to Charlotte Motor Speedway to make the start of the Coca-Cola 600.

Larson attempted to run both races this year but rain delayed the start of the Indy 500, forcing Larson to miss the start of the Coca-Cola 600. Larson arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the 600 and was in the pits waiting to get in his Cup car when rain stopped the race.

NASCAR, after much discussion, decided to give Larson a waiver to make him playoff eligible despite missing the 600.

That won’t be anything Larson and Hendrick will have to worry about in 2025, as Larson seeks to run in both races next May.

“We’re going to run the 600,” Hendrick said at an announcement at Charlotte Motor Speedway that included NASCAR President Steve Phelps in attendance. “We will be here for the 600 if that means cutting the race short at Indy because of my commitment to NASCAR.

“We’re in NASCAR, and that’s where we run for the championship. If weather catches us, Tony (Kanaan) will get in the car.”

Asked if he would pull Larson out of the car if Larson was leading the Indianapolis 500, Hendrick said: “We’re going to be here.”

Asked about the potential of giving up the lead at Indianapolis to make it to Charlotte, Larson said: “I think I owe it to my NASCAR team to try to win one of the biggest races of the season. ... I’m OK with it.”