Rick Hendrick makes it clear: Kyle Larson will leave Indy 500 for Coca-Cola 600 if needed

CONCORD, N.C. — Team owner Rick Hendrick made it clear Tuesday that if history repeats and the Indianapolis 500 is delayed, Kyle Larson will leave that race early to head to Charlotte Motor Speedway to make the start of the Coca-Cola 600.

Larson attempted to run both races this year but rain delayed the start of the Indy 500, forcing Larson to miss the start of the Coca-Cola 600. Larson arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the 600 and was in the pits waiting to get in his Cup car when rain stopped the race.

NASCAR, after much discussion, decided to give Larson a waiver to make him playoff eligible despite missing the 600.

That won’t be anything Larson and Hendrick will have to worry about in 2025, as Larson seeks to run in both races next May.

“We’re going to run the 600,” Hendrick said at an announcement at Charlotte Motor Speedway that included NASCAR President Steve Phelps in attendance. “We will be here for the 600 if that means cutting the race short at Indy because of my commitment to NASCAR.

“We’re in NASCAR, and that’s where we run for the championship. If weather catches us, Tony (Kanaan) will get in the car.”

Asked if he would pull Larson out of the car if Larson was leading the Indianapolis 500, Hendrick said: “We’re going to be here.”

Asked about the potential of giving up the lead at Indianapolis to make it to Charlotte, Larson said: “I think I owe it to my NASCAR team to try to win one of the biggest races of the season. ... I’m OK with it.”

