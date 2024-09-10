NASCAR’s Kyle Larson returning to Indianapolis 500 to attempt the double in 2025

CONCORD, North Carolina – Kyle Larson will seek to run both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day in 2025, hoping for sunnier days and clearer nights than he experienced in both races this year.

The announcement was made Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway and included NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.

Larson will return to race “The Double” in 2025, filling out the Arrow McLaren four-car lineup in the Indianapolis 500.

“I really enjoyed the month of May in Indy and racing with Arrow McLaren, but I was really disappointed with missing the Coca-Cola 600 with the No. 5 HendrickCars.com team,” Larson said. “I appreciate the second opportunity because we have unfinished business. I really want to complete all 1100 miles, and I think we have the opportunity to battle for the win in both events.”

The 32-year-old Larson had an impressive debut in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in 2024, earning Rookie of the Year Award honors after flashing blazing speed throughout the Month of May.

He set an Indianapolis 500 Qualifying single lap rookie record by posting an average speed of 233.543 mph on Lap 1 during Top 12 qualifying, where he advanced to the Firestone Fast 6.

The Elk Grove, California native went on to qualify fifth for the race and later crossed the finish line on a rain-delayed race day 18th.

The start of the Indianapolis 500 was delayed four hours because of rain. Larson was unable to start the Coca-Cola 600 in the No. 5 Chevrolet. Justin Allgaier took over that car with the plan of turning it over to Larson once he returned from Indianapolis.

Shortly after Larson arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway, it began to rain. It continued long enough that NASCAR called it an official race because it was past halfway. Christopher Bell was the winner.

In 2024, it was dubbed the #Hendrick1100. Larson will once again attempt to complete 1,100 miles and challenge for two marquee race wins on Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.

After the 109th Running of the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he will immediately fly to Charlotte to race his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet stock car in NASCAR’s crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet will once again be owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick, Chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group and owner of Hendrick Motorsports.

Larson has driven for the 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions since 2021.

Kyle Larson, of team Arrow McClaren/Rick Hendrick, (17) seen during the first day of practice for the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Kyle had a great month of May and showed what a gifted race car driver he is,” Hendrick said. “From a sponsorship perspective, we saw an incredible lift for HendrickCars.com and measured a three-to-one return on our investment.

“It was a monumental effort by all involved, but we didn’t have the opportunity to see it through (because of inclement weather).

“Everyone learned a great deal that we’ll take into next year. Now that we’ve experienced it once, we know what to expect, which can only make us better and more prepared. Zak and the team at Arrow McLaren are tremendous partners, and we’re looking forward to finishing the job together in 2025.”

Larson’s time with Arrow McLaren was impressive and Brown and Hendrick completed a deal to bring him back to Indianapolis in 2025.

“Kyle showed us all what he was capable of this past May, and given a second chance with better weather conditions, I think we’ll all be excited to see him fight for a win at the Indy 500 and then another one in Charlotte,” Brown said. “He is one of the most talented racing drivers out there, and it’s a privilege to do this again with Mr. Hendrick and Jeff Gordon, who are both world-class.

“We can’t wait for May.”

Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, is one of five drivers all-time to attempt “The Double” and will become the third to attempt it multiple times, joining Tony Stewart and Robby Gordon. None has earned a win in either race, and only one has completed all the laps (Stewart in 2001).

Larson, who is regarded as one of the most talented drivers in motorsports, will join Arrow McLaren’s full-time lineup of Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard for the historic 500-mile race.