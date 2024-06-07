Ryan Blaney fastest in Cup practice at Sonoma

Ryan Blaney posted the fastest lap in Friday’s practice session at Sonoma Raceway.

Cup teams got 50 minutes of practice on the repaved road course.

With the repaved surface, speeds were significantly quicker. Blaney’s lap of 97.866 mph was more than 6 mph faster than the best lap in last year’s practice session.

Ty Gibbs was second in Friday’s session with a top lap of 97.829 mph. Will Brown, who competes in the Australian Supercars Series and is making his Cup debut this weekend, was third with a top lap of 97.617 mph in the No. 33 car for Richard Childress Racing.

Cup qualifying begins at 6 p.m. ET Saturday. The series races Sunday afternoon.

In the Xfinity Series, Shane van Gisbergen posted the fastest lap in the 50-minute practice session. His top speed was 95.152 mph. Parker Kligerman was second on the speed chart at 94.763 mph.

Boris Said crashed during the session in the No. 17 car for Hendrick Motorsports.

Xfinity qualifying is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The series races at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.