Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Homestead

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Series - New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1
Freeman hits 1st walk-off slam in World Series history as Dodgers top Yankees 6-3 in classic opener
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
Titans vs. Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

oly_fswom_sakamotoroutine_241025.jpg
Sakamoto leads after short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_liuroutine_241025.jpg
Resurgent Liu finishes second in short program
nbc_hoc_notredamsvslihls_241025.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame defeats Long Island 4-1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Series - New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1
Freeman hits 1st walk-off slam in World Series history as Dodgers top Yankees 6-3 in classic opener
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
Titans vs. Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

oly_fswom_sakamotoroutine_241025.jpg
Sakamoto leads after short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_liuroutine_241025.jpg
Resurgent Liu finishes second in short program
nbc_hoc_notredamsvslihls_241025.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame defeats Long Island 4-1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Homestead

  
Published October 26, 2024 04:00 AM

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Saturday is a busy day at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as all three series will be on track.

Cup teams will practice and qualify in the morning ahead of the Xfinity and Truck doubleheader.

The Truck playoff race is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. The Xfinity playoff race is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

AUTO: OCT 19 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
“You gotta be … kidding me!” Christopher Bell discusses pain of losing in Las Vegas
Christopher Bell: “It was just emotion and disappointment and, yeah, just passion.”

Homestead-Miami Speedway weather

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees and a 16% chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying. Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race. Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Homestead-Miami Speedway schedule

Saturday, October 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7 - 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series
  • 9 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 12 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 9:05 - 9:50 a.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 9:50 - 11 a.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 12 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps/201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps/300 miles; CW Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)