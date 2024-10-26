Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Saturday is a busy day at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as all three series will be on track.

Cup teams will practice and qualify in the morning ahead of the Xfinity and Truck doubleheader.

The Truck playoff race is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. The Xfinity playoff race is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Homestead-Miami Speedway weather

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees and a 16% chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying. Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race. Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Homestead-Miami Speedway schedule

Saturday, October 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7 - 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

9 a.m. — Truck Series

12 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity