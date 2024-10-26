Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Homestead
Published October 26, 2024 04:00 AM
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Saturday is a busy day at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as all three series will be on track.
Cup teams will practice and qualify in the morning ahead of the Xfinity and Truck doubleheader.
The Truck playoff race is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. The Xfinity playoff race is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.
Christopher Bell: “It was just emotion and disappointment and, yeah, just passion.”
Homestead-Miami Speedway weather
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees and a 16% chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying. Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race. Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Homestead-Miami Speedway schedule
Saturday, October 26
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 7 - 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series
- 9 a.m. — Truck Series
- 12 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 9:05 - 9:50 a.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App)
- 9:50 - 11 a.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App)
- 12 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps/201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps/300 miles; CW Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)