Southern 500 starting lineup: Bubba Wallace wins pole at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Bubba Wallace, the first driver below the playoff cutline, will lead the field to the green flag for the Southern 500 after winning the pole Saturday afternoon at Darlington Raceway.

The Southern 500 marks the end of the regular season. The playoff field will be set after that race. Wallace enters 21 points behind Chris Buescher, who holds the final playoff spot.

“I think the pressure just switched,” Wallace said of where the pressure resides for those racing for a playoff spot. “We’re not here to mess around.”

Wallace earned his third career Cup pole with a lap of 167.146 mph. Carson Hocevar will start a career-best second after a lap of 167.010 mph.

“I showed up with a more open and calm demeanor, more free and relaxing demeanor, but at the same time I don’t want to be messed with,” Wallace said.

Chase Briscoe will start third, Kyle Larson fourth and Martin Truex Jr. fifth.

Buescher will start 10th. Ross Chastain, who is 27 points behind Buescher for the final playoff spot, will start 22nd.

