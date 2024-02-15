Starting lineup for Daytona 500 qualifying races

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Thursday night’s qualifying races will set the starting lineup for the Daytona 500.

There will be 21 cars in each of the two qualifying races. Both races are scheduled for 150 miles. The first duel is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET Thursday.

Joey Logano, who won the pole for the Daytona 500, will lead the field to the green flag in the first qualifying race. That race will feature three of the four Hendrick Motorsports drivers: Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

Jimmie Johnson, who did not secure a starting spot in the Daytona 500 via Wednesday’s qualifying, will be in the first duel on Thursday.

Michael McDowell, who will start on the front row for the Daytona 500, will lead the field to the green in the second qualifying race. That race is scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m. ET.

