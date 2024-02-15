 Skip navigation
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin prioritizes giant slalom, slalom looking ahead to return
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Joey Logano charges to Daytona 500 pole
NASCAR: Daytona 500 Media Day
Jimmie Johnson does not secure spot in Daytona 500 via qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_holmescomp_240214.jpg
Highlights: Indiana’s Holmes drops 24 v. Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_indianavwisc_240214.jpg
WBB Highlights: Holmes, Indiana defeat Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_nebvsosu_240214.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ohio State cruises past Nebraska

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Starting lineup for Daytona 500 qualifying races

  
Published February 14, 2024 11:03 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Thursday night’s qualifying races will set the starting lineup for the Daytona 500.

There will be 21 cars in each of the two qualifying races. Both races are scheduled for 150 miles. The first duel is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET Thursday.

Joey Logano, who won the pole for the Daytona 500, will lead the field to the green flag in the first qualifying race. That race will feature three of the four Hendrick Motorsports drivers: Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

Jimmie Johnson, who did not secure a starting spot in the Daytona 500 via Wednesday’s qualifying, will be in the first duel on Thursday.

Michael McDowell, who will start on the front row for the Daytona 500, will lead the field to the green in the second qualifying race. That race is scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m. ET.