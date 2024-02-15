Jimmie Johnson does not secure spot in Daytona 500 via qualifying

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will have to wait until Thursday night to secure a spot in the Daytona 500 after failing to lock in via qualifying Wednesday.

There are six non-chartered cars vying for four spots in the Daytona 500. The two fastest cars among those six — Anthony Alfredo and David Ragan — claimed those starting spots Wednesday.

Alfredo was 20th in qualifying and Ragan was 27th. Johnson was 35th among 42 cars.

“I had higher expectations for sure, but we are lumped right there with the other Toyotas,” Johnson said. "(Erik Jones’) car got a little more out of it, so I wish we had a bit more out of ours, but it is what it is. We will go out and race hard (Thursday) night and try to make the 500.”

Johnson does not have a charter because he’s running a part-time effort this season for Legacy Motor Club and is not guaranteed a starting spot.

Johnson can secure a starting position in the Daytona 500 by being the highest finisher among the non-chartered cars in his qualifying race Thursday night.

The first qualifying race is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The second qualifying race will follow.

Johnson, a two-time Daytona 500 winner, is seeking to make his 21st start in the Great American Race.

Should Alfredo or Ragan be the highest finisher among the non-chartered cars in their qualifying race, they’ll secure their Daytona 500 starting spot that way. That will allow Johnson — third quickest among the six non-chartered cars — to make the Daytona 500 field via his qualifying lap.

Alfredo is competing for Beard Motorsports. Ragan is driving a third car for RFK Racing.

The other non-chartered cars that did not secure a starting spot Wednesday were those of Kaz Grala, BJ McLeod and JJ Yeley.

