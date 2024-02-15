 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Daytona 500 Media Day
Jimmie Johnson does not secure spot in Daytona 500 via qualifying
Athletics LHP Scott Alexander
Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on one-year, $2.25 million contract
Mets RHP Shintaro Fujinami
Shintaro Fujinami finalizes one-year, $3.35 million contract with New York Mets

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_nebvsosu_240214.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ohio State cruises past Nebraska
nbc_cbb_richmondvvcu_240214__829497.jpg
WBB Highlights: Big fourth leads Richmond past VCU
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkrecordchase_240214.jpg
Has Clark’s record chase been a distraction?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Daytona 500 Media Day
Jimmie Johnson does not secure spot in Daytona 500 via qualifying
Athletics LHP Scott Alexander
Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on one-year, $2.25 million contract
Mets RHP Shintaro Fujinami
Shintaro Fujinami finalizes one-year, $3.35 million contract with New York Mets

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_nebvsosu_240214.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ohio State cruises past Nebraska
nbc_cbb_richmondvvcu_240214__829497.jpg
WBB Highlights: Big fourth leads Richmond past VCU
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkrecordchase_240214.jpg
Has Clark’s record chase been a distraction?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joey Logano charges to Daytona 500 pole

  
Published February 14, 2024 10:11 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Joey Logano gave Ford its first Daytona 500 pole in more than a decade Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway.

He will be joined on the front row by fellow Ford driver Michael McDowell.

Ford’s last Daytona 500 pole was 2012. Carl Edwards took the top spot in qualifying and was joined on the front row by teammate Greg Biffle.

This is Logano’s first Daytona 500 and McDowell’s first Daytona 500 front row start. It comes in the first qualifying event for the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which is making its debut this season.

Thursday’s qualifying only locked in the Daytona 500 front row and two of the six non-chartered cars.

Anthony Alfredo and David Ragan each secured starting spots for non-chartered cars.

The starting lineup will be set by Thursday’s two qualifying races.

This is only the second time in the last 10 years a Hendrick Motorsports car did not win the pole.

Alex Bowman’s record stretch of six consecutive front row starting spots for the Daytona 500 ended Wednesday. He was 17th in qualifying and the only Hendrick Motorsports car not to advance to advance to the final round of qualifying.

Two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson, a co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, will have to earn a starting spot via Thursday night’s qualifying races since he was not faster than Alfredo or Ragan.

Alfredo is driving for Beard Motorsports, which has one full-time employee. Ragan is driving a third car for RFK Racing. This will be Alfredo’s second Daytona 500 start and Ragan’s 17th Daytona 500.

“Initially I thought, ‘Man, we’re cutting this way too close,’” Ragan said. “I felt like we’d have a really fast race car, and we do. I really wasn’t expecting that lap from Anthony. That was a great lap for him and that team. Congratulations to those guys.”