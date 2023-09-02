 Skip navigation
The Walker Cup - Day One
GB&I jump on U.S. in opening Walker Cup session
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Christian Coleman matches world's fastest 100m of 2023
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
Cup and Xfinity Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_akegoal_230902.jpg
Ake heads Manchester City in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_reamgoal_230902.jpg
Ream taps in Fulham's equalizer against Man City
nbc_pl_alvarezgoal_230902.jpg
Haaland finds Alvarez to give City lead v. Fulham

Sunday Southern 500 at Darlington: Start time, TV info and more

  
Published September 2, 2023 11:00 AM

The Cup playoffs begin at one of the sport’s oldest track. Darlington Raceway, which hosted its first Cup race in 1950, will be the site of the opening race of the Cup playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. enter the playoffs atop the standings with 2,036 points. Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Harvick and Bubba Wallace start the round outside a cutoff spot to the next round.

Details for Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 6:09 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 6:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 3 p.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 5:15 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 5:30 p.m. ... Nick Terry, Motor Racing Outreach chaplain, will give the invocation at 6:01 p.m. ... The 282nd Army Band from Fort Jackson, South Carolina, will perform the national anthem at 6:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 367 laps (501.32 miles) on the 1.366-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 115. Stage 2 ends at Lap 230.

STARTING LINEUP:

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 6 p.m. ... Countdown to Green will begin at 5:30 p.m. USA Network. ... Post-race show will be on USA Network and Peacock. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 5 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny with a high of 86 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series race.

LAST TIME: William Byron won in May. Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain crashed while racing for the lead late. Kevin Harvick placed second. Chase Elliott was third. In last year’s playoff opener, Erik Jones, who was not in the playoffs, won. Eight of the 16 playoff drivers finished outside the top 15. Three failed to finish.

