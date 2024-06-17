Watch Now
Lunch Money: Skenes, Mbappé top Monday's best bets
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell share their favorite bets on Monday, highlighting Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes vs. the Cincinnati Reds and Kylian Mbappé in UEFA Euro 2024 against Austria.
Concern of a 'lost season' for Austin Riley
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the potential of a "lost season" for Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves amidst a serious decrease in hitting production.
Yoshida is an 'underappreciated asset' right now
After returning from stints on the IL, Scott Pianowski thinks Masataka Yoshida could be a valuable fantasy pick, but Geraldo Perdomo, with his low average and power, should stay on the waiver wire.
Should fantasy managers with no IL hold Realmuto?
With Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto likely to miss over a month with a knee injury, Scott Pianowski doesn't think fantasy baseball managers without an IL spot should hold onto him in the meantime.
Skenes sent off with standing ovation in St. Louis
Dan Patrick wants to know what ever happened to some good old animosity in baseball after Paul Skenes pitched 6.1 shutout innings against the Cardinals, a division rival, and left the field to a standing ovation.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Hold Chapman
Eric Samulski analyzes players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including San Francisco Giants infielder Matt Chapman, Boston Red Sox infielder David Hamilton and Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker.
Brewers' Rodriguez has high fantasy potential
Carlos Rodriguez is set to become the 12th different pitcher to make a start for the Milwaukee Brewers, and he could have an immediate fantasy impact if he limits walks and relies on his changeup and slider.
Braves' Waldrep worth holding in fantasy baseball
Atlanta Braves' pitcher Hurston Waldrep struggled in his MLB debut, but the 2023 first-round pick flashed a splitter that signals he's worth holding even if he goes back to the minor leagues.
Thorpe could be fantasy sleeper in debut season
Chicago White Sox pitcher Drew Thorpe could be a fantasy asset in deeper leagues in 2024 based on his four-pitch rotation and stellar record in the minor leagues over the last two seasons.
Base stealing is biggest fantasy asset for Amador
Despite his low batting numbers as of late in AA, the Rockies' recent switch hitting callup Adael Amador has a chance at fantasy value if he gets a boost from Coors Field and continues stealing bases at high rates.
Locklear unlikely to be a fantasy contributor
Seattle Mariners infielder Tyler Locklear has promising potential, but an unfavorable home ballpark, a lack of steal potential and a spot in a subpar lineup make him unlikely to be a fantasy force in 2024.
Povich worth rostering despite tough MLB debut
Despite a tough MLB debut against the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Cade Povich is a "legitimate mixed league starter" in fantasy if he isn't sent down to Triple-A.