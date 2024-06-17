U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeu makes NYC trip to ‘Today Show’

Some players win a major and do the New York media tour. Some players head home or to their next event and avoid the excess attention.

You know in which category Bryson DeChambeau lands.

Late-night celebrations didn’t keep the U.S. Open champion from doing the “Today Show” early Monday morning.

The now two-time major champion (and YouTube star) has a LIV event this week in Nashville, but it doesn’t begin until Friday.