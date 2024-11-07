Trackhouse loses appeal of Martinsville penalties; RCR drops its appeal

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Trackhouse Racing lost its appeal of penalties from last weekend’s race at Martinsville and will not pursue an additional appeal, a team spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel stated in affirming NASCAR’s penalties: “We feel in the best interest of racing and to protect the integrity of the sport, it was appropriate to uphold and affirm NASCAR’s decision with regard to the NASCAR rule 4.4, attempting to manipulate the outcome of the race.”

The panel consisted of former racer Lyn St. James, Kelly Housby and Steve York.

Trackhouse Racing issued a statement after the hearing: “We respect the decision and will put the matter behind us. We’re looking forward to a great championship weekend.”

Also, Richard Childress Racing withdrew its appeal Thursday, a NASCAR spokesperson said.

With 23XI Racing announcing Wednesday that it would not appeal its penalties, the race manipulation matter is closed for NASCAR.

NASCAR suspended nine people and issued $600,000 in fines for the actions of Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace in the final laps of last weekend’s race at Martinsville.

NASCAR suspended a team executive, crew chief and spotter for each of the three teams for this weekend’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Each team and driver was fined $100,000 and penalized 50 points.

Suspended from 23XI Racing were team executive Dave Rogers, crew chief Bootie Barker and spotter Freddie Kraft.

Eric Phillips will serve as Wallace’s crew chief. TJ Bell will be Wallace’s spotter.

Suspended from Richard Childress Racing were team executive Keith Rodden, crew chief Justin Alexander and spotter Brandon Benesch.

Joel Keller will serve as Dillon’s crew chief. Brett Griffin will be Dillon’s spotter.

Suspended from Trackhouse Racing were team executive Tony Lunders, crew chief Phil Surgen and spotter Brandon McReynolds.

Darian Grubb will serve as Chastain’s crew chief. Eric Holmes will be Chastain’s spotter.

