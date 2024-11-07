Trackhouse loses appeal of Martinsville penalties; RCR drops its appeal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan State v Minnesota
How to watch Omaha vs. Minnesota men’s basketball: Schedule, TV/stream info, preview
NHL: Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals
Ovechkin scores his 861st career goal as the Capitals hand the struggling Predators another loss
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/xx0abhvrbo6k58ruq4jf
Gorney: Florida making the right move by backing Billy Napier
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfs_billscolts_241107.jpg
Bills may go back to the run against Colts
nbc_nas_toyotamartinsville_241107.jpg
NASCAR Cup Scan All: Martinsville playoff race
nbc_golf_ecolabswwtcrd1_241107.jpg
HLs: Ecolab WWT Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan State v Minnesota
How to watch Omaha vs. Minnesota men’s basketball: Schedule, TV/stream info, preview
NHL: Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals
Ovechkin scores his 861st career goal as the Capitals hand the struggling Predators another loss
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/xx0abhvrbo6k58ruq4jf
Gorney: Florida making the right move by backing Billy Napier
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfs_billscolts_241107.jpg
Bills may go back to the run against Colts
nbc_nas_toyotamartinsville_241107.jpg
NASCAR Cup Scan All: Martinsville playoff race
nbc_golf_ecolabswwtcrd1_241107.jpg
HLs: Ecolab WWT Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trackhouse loses appeal of Martinsville penalties; RCR drops its appeal

  
Published November 7, 2024 06:49 PM

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Trackhouse Racing lost its appeal of penalties from last weekend’s race at Martinsville and will not pursue an additional appeal, a team spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel stated in affirming NASCAR’s penalties: “We feel in the best interest of racing and to protect the integrity of the sport, it was appropriate to uphold and affirm NASCAR’s decision with regard to the NASCAR rule 4.4, attempting to manipulate the outcome of the race.”

The panel consisted of former racer Lyn St. James, Kelly Housby and Steve York.

Trackhouse Racing issued a statement after the hearing: “We respect the decision and will put the matter behind us. We’re looking forward to a great championship weekend.”

Also, Richard Childress Racing withdrew its appeal Thursday, a NASCAR spokesperson said.

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Long: Before the NBA championships and Olympic gold medals, there was racing for Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan’s passion for racing came from his father.

With 23XI Racing announcing Wednesday that it would not appeal its penalties, the race manipulation matter is closed for NASCAR.

NASCAR suspended nine people and issued $600,000 in fines for the actions of Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace in the final laps of last weekend’s race at Martinsville.

NASCAR suspended a team executive, crew chief and spotter for each of the three teams for this weekend’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Each team and driver was fined $100,000 and penalized 50 points.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics - Practice
Truck title contender Ty Majeski intends to appeal NASCAR fine for missing media event to vote
Ty Majeski did not attend media content day Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina because he was in Wisconsin to vote in person.

Suspended from 23XI Racing were team executive Dave Rogers, crew chief Bootie Barker and spotter Freddie Kraft.

Eric Phillips will serve as Wallace’s crew chief. TJ Bell will be Wallace’s spotter.

Suspended from Richard Childress Racing were team executive Keith Rodden, crew chief Justin Alexander and spotter Brandon Benesch.

Joel Keller will serve as Dillon’s crew chief. Brett Griffin will be Dillon’s spotter.

Suspended from Trackhouse Racing were team executive Tony Lunders, crew chief Phil Surgen and spotter Brandon McReynolds.

Darian Grubb will serve as Chastain’s crew chief. Eric Holmes will be Chastain’s spotter.