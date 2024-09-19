Weekend schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR at Bristol Motor Speedway

Four drivers will be eliminated from the Cup playoffs, the Xfinity regular season ends, and the Truck playoffs continue this week at Bristol Motor Speedway.

All three national NASCAR series will be in action at the high-banked half-mile track.

Bristol weekend weather

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 72 degrees and a 4% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Friday: Sunshine with some clouds during the day and a high of 83 degrees. Clear skies, a high of 73 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday: Clear skies with a high of 74 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Cup playoff race.

Bristol schedule

Thursday, September 19

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — ARCA Series

9:30 a.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

1 - 1:45 p.m. — ARCA practice

2 - 2:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

3 - 3:35 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)

3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

5 p.m. — ARCA race (200 laps/106.6 miles; FS1, MRN)

8 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps/106.6 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, September 20

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — Xfinity Series

10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

2 - 2:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA)

2:40 - 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)

4 - 4:45 p.m. — Cup practice (USA, PRN)

5:05 - 6 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, PRN)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (300 laps/159.9 miles; CW Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, September 21

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

3:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity