Who has the most NASCAR Cup Series wins in the Next Gen era?

  
Published January 27, 2025 06:00 AM

The beginning of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season marks the fourth of the Next Gen era with the Gen 7 car. in the Cup Series.

The 2025 season begins with the Feb. 2 exhibition race Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The Cup season officially begins with the Feb. 16 Daytona 500.

Here is a look at the list of drivers, teams and crew chiefs that have won in this car and who has won the most races since 2022 (as of the start of the 2025 season).

MOST WINS IN NEXT GEN CAR

Drivers

13 — Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorspots)

11 — William Byron (Hendrick)

9 — Joey Logano (Team Penske)

8 — Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing)

8 — Christopher Bell (JGR)

8 — Tyler Reddick (3 with RCR/5 with 23XI)

6 — Ryan Blaney (Penske)

6 — Chase Elliott (Hendrick)

5 — Ross Chastain (Trackhouse Racing)

5 — Chris Buescher (RFK Racing)

4 — Kyle Busch (1 with JGR/3 with RCR)

3 — Martin Truex Jr. (JGR)

2 — Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing)

2 — Alex Bowman (Hendrick)

2 — Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Racing)

2 — Chase Briscoe (SHR)

2 — Daniel Suarez (Trackhouse)

2 — Austin Cindric (Penske)

2 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (JTG Daugherty)

1 — Brad Keselowski (RFK)

1 — Kurt Busch (23XI Racing)

1 — Erik Jones (Petty GMS Racing)

1 — Michael McDowell (Front Row Motorsports)

1 — Bubba Wallace (23XI)

1 — AJ Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing)

1 — Shane van Gisbergen (Trackhouse)

1 — Harrison Burton (Wood Brothers Racing)

AUTO: AUG 24 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
25 questions for the 2025 NASCAR Cup season
A look at some of the key elements to watch this season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

WINS BY TEAMS

32 — Hendrick Motorsports

20 — Joe Gibbs Racing

17 — Team Penske

8 — Richard Childress Racing

8 — Trackhouse Racing

7 — 23XI Racing

6 — RFK Racing

4 — Stewart-Haas Racing

2 — JTG Daugherty Racing (HYAK Motorsports)

1 — Petty GMS (Legacy Motor Club)

1 — Front Row Motorsports

1 — Kaulig Racing

1 — Wood Brothers Racing

AUTO: OCT 06 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Five NASCAR Cup drivers with something to prove in 2025 season
The start of a season brings new hope and could bring even more for these drivers.

WINS BY CREW CHIEFS

12 — Cliff Daniels (Kyle Larson)

11 — Rudy Fugle (William Byron)

9 — Paul Wolfe (Joey Logano)

8 — Adam Stevens (Christopher Bell)

7 — Chris Gabehart (Denny Hamlin)

6 — Jonathan Hassler (Ryan Blaney)

6 — Alan Gustafson (Chase Elliott)

6 — Randall Burnett (3 with Tyler Reddick/ 3 with Kyle Busch)

6 — Billy Scott (1 with Kurt Busch/ 5 with Tyler Reddick)

5 — Phil Surgen (Ross Chastain)

5 — Scott Graves (Chris Buescher)

3 — James Small (Martin Truex Jr.)

2 — Rodney Childers (Kevin Harvick)

2 — Justin Alexander (Austin Dillon)

2 — Mike Kelley (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.)

2 — Matt Swiderski (1 with AJ Allmendinger/ 1 with Daniel Suarez)

2 — Jeremy Bullins (1 with Austin Cindric / 1 with Harrison Burton)

1 — Ben Beshore (Kyle Busch)

1 — Matt McCall (Brad Keselowski)

1 — Greg Ives (Alex Bowman)

1 — Blake Harris (Alex Bowman)

1 — Dave Elenz (Erik Jones)

1 — John Klausmeier (Chase Briscoe)

1 — Travis Peterson (Michael McDowell)

1 — Bootie Barker (Bubba Wallace)

1 — Travis Mack (Daniel Suarez)

1 — Brian Wilson (Austin Cindric)

1 — Darian Grubb (Shane van Gisbergen)

1 — Kevin Meendering (Kyle Larson)

1 — Sam McAulay (Denny Hamlin)

1 — Richard Boswell (Chase Briscoe)

NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NASCAR makes Rule Book changes ahead of 2025 season
Changes address playoff waivers, penalties to manufacturers and Damaged Vehicle Policy